Marauders sweep Peacocks

The first half was the White show. The Marauders’ senior guard started the game with one of his 3-pointers. He added two more threes and made six of nine shots from the field to finish the first half with 17 points.

U-Mary set the pace but the Peacocks were on their heels until Dylan Jones’ 3-pointer with 7:05 left in the half gave Upper Iowa a 27-26 lead. It was its only lead of the half as Kade Amundson came right back with a 3-pointer that started a 19-4 run.

As a team, the Marauders shot 55 percent in the first half on the way to a 45-33 lead. They had a 6-3 advantage on made 3-pointerss and went 7-for-9 from the line while Upper Iowa missed its two free throw attempts.

“They did a good job on us,” Upper Iowa coach Brooks McKowen said. “Some of our shooters got some great looks but we just missed them tonight. It was one of those nights. That’s the way this league is. Anybody can beat anybody on any given night.”

The Marauders led by 11 when back-to-back baskets by Trever Kaiser — who had 13 points and six rebounds — started a 10-0 run. Glenn Jordan’s three-point play with 13:14 left made it 68-46.

Matt Kreklow had 17 points and six rebounds for U-Mary, which plays host to Winona State tonight.