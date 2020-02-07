Marauders sweep Peacocks

If University of Mary men’s basketball coach Joe Kittell didn’t already have his socks off for a charity function on Friday, the Marauders might have knocked them off in an 85-72 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference win over Upper Iowa at the McDowell Activity Center.
Jaylan White was one of eight Marauders who combined to go 10-for-18 from 3-point range. He finished with 21 points, five assists and five steals as U-Mary knocked off the No. 2 team in the South Division.
“I thought we did a really good job controlling the tempo all night,” Kittell said. “That team wants to play a lot of possessions, they want to play fast and our press slowed them down. We did a really good job slowing them down.”
In this one, the second-ranked defense in the NSIC (U-Mary, 69 points per game) stymied the second-ranked offense (Upper Iowa, 82 points per game) all night long. The Peacocks’ leading scorer, Jareese Williams, came in averaging 14 points and was held to three. He didn’t score until 6:07 remained in the game.
“It was everybody,” Kittell said. “We had guys flying at him. If he was going to take it, we were going to make it tough.”
The Peacocks shot 46 percent but they hit just eight of 27 3-pointers and went just 3-for-8 from the line. Josh Carter led them with 17 points. Joe Smoldt had 15 and Jake Hilmer 13.
The first half was the White show. The Marauders’ senior guard started the game with one of his 3-pointers. He added two more threes and made six of nine shots from the field to finish the first half with 17 points.
U-Mary set the pace but the Peacocks were on their heels until Dylan Jones’ 3-pointer with 7:05 left in the half gave Upper Iowa a 27-26 lead. It was its only lead of the half as Kade Amundson came right back with a 3-pointer that started a 19-4 run.
As a team, the Marauders shot 55 percent in the first half on the way to a 45-33 lead. They had a 6-3 advantage on made 3-pointerss and went 7-for-9 from the line while Upper Iowa missed its two free throw attempts.
“They did a good job on us,” Upper Iowa coach Brooks McKowen said. “Some of our shooters got some great looks but we just missed them tonight. It was one of those nights. That’s the way this league is. Anybody can beat anybody on any given night.”
The Marauders led by 11 when back-to-back baskets by Trever Kaiser — who had 13 points and six rebounds — started a 10-0 run. Glenn Jordan’s three-point play with 13:14 left made it 68-46.
Matt Kreklow had 17 points and six rebounds for U-Mary, which plays host to Winona State tonight.
The Marauders are sixth in the South Division, a game behind Bemidji State. They would need to jump Bemidji State and make up three games on St. Cloud State to get to fourth place and a home playoff game. That’s tough, but Kittell isn’t counting his team out.
“We just beat the number two team in the south, we played a three-point game with the number one team and we led for 35 minutes against Mankato, who is number four,” Kittell said. “We know we can play with anybody in this league.”
Women
U-Mary 77, Upper Iowa 61
Having lost three straight home games, there probably wasn’t a better team to have coming into McDowell Activity Center on Friday than Upper Iowa.
Lauren Rotunda had 17 points and 12 rebounds and as the Marauders snapped a three-game home losing streak — their longest in six years — with a dominating win to improve to 10-0 all-time against the Peacocks at home.
“We definitely had a chip on our shoulder,” Rotunda said. “These wins at the end of the season are huge for us. We definitely have more intensity.”
Cassie Askvig added 14 points and seven rebounds. Rotunda and Askvig had to pick up the slack left by the absence of post Lexie Schneider, who missed the game due to a concussion.
Three other Marauders scored in double figures, including Coral Gillette with 12 and Megan Voit and Christal Hearn with 11. Voit started in Schneider’s place.
Upper Iowa lost for the 20th time in 23 games.
“The biggest beneficiary of it was Megan Voit. She was able to get more comfortable,” U-Mary coach Rick Neumann said.
U-Mary last lost three straight home games Dec. 20, 2013 and Jan. 3 and 4, 2014. The threat of that streak reaching four dissolved quickly after the first quarter.
U-Mary opened the game win a 9-0 run. Upper Iowa countered with a 12-0 run to take the lead on Megan Peterson’s 3-pointer with five minutes to play in the first quarter.
Marina Peinado scored with 14 seconds left in the first quarter to draw the Peacocks within 17-16. But that would be the last time Upper Iowa threatened.
“We started out awesome, then we got a little flat in the second quarter,” Neumann said. “In the fourth quarter, we were trying to save some minutes in case we have to pressure (Saturday).”
Rotunda scored seven points as part of a 30-6 U-Mary run in the second quarter that gave it a comfortable 25-point lead at the break. Upper Iowa made just two of 14 shots from the field in the second quarter, while U-Mary went 11-for-17.
U-Mary stretched the lead to as many as 30 points in the third quarter.
“We needed that win,” Neumann said. “We’ve won four out of our last five now.”
Upper Iowa’s Jessica Musgrave was the only Peacock player in double figure. She had 23 points and 11 rebounds.