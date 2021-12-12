Marauders sweep indoor track opener

U-MARY MEN, WOMEN WIN INDOOR TRACK INVITE

The U-Mary men's and women's indoor track teams had a great start to their seasons on Saturday, as they each took first place in the Marauders Indoor Track and Field Festival.

U-Mary's men team won the 60-meter dash (Brendon Hoyte, 6.94), the 200-meter dash (Hoyte, 22.37), the 400-meter run (Akil Howell, 50.27), the 3000-meter run (Alex Garber, 9:01.50), the 4x400 relay (Hoyte, Howell, Isaac Huntington, Jorgen Paulson, 3:28.12), and the triple jump (Astley Davis, 46'9.5") while putting up 89 points.

On the women's side, the Marauders took first in the 400-meter run (Danalee Brock, 59.48), the 600-meter run (Rachael Neu, 1:39.48), the 800-meter run (Elizabeth Acheson, 2:13.54), the mile (Natalee Sample, 5:30.28), the 60-meter hurdles (Terezia Bolibruch, 8.88), the 4x400 relay (Morgan Hertz, Brock, Ava Grimm, Acheson, 4:00.53), and the long jump (Arianna Passeri, 19'6.75"), the triple jump (Cali Modglin, 39'0.25") for a score of 121.

Minot State took second on the men's side with 49 points, and Dickinson State took second on the women's with 48.

U-Mary's next track and field competition will be the Mike Thorson Open at the U-Mary Fieldhouse and Wellness Center on January 15. Both teams will be present and competing.

