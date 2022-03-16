Marauders survive, advance to national semifinals

For the second straight year, whether or not the University of Mary's men's hockey team would advance to the Division-II national semifinals came down to the result of their final pool play game.

For the second straight year, the Marauders overcame a tough opponent and advanced, this time beating a feisty second-seeded Northeastern squad 3-1.

The worst U-Mary could do and still advance was a tie with the Huskies, as U-Mary had a decisive advantage in the decisive tiebreaker between the two teams, goals allowed (6-1 into the final game).

So all the Marauders did was score just as many goals as they needed to win in the first period alone, then held on for the remainder of the game.

Three of the game's four goals came in the opening frame, as goals by Tanner Eskro and Alexander Flicek were sandwiched around Northeastern's lone tally, a marker by Shane Coen.

Coen's goal broke a three-game national tournament shutout streak for Marauders goaltender Kyle Hayden, who soldiered on after allowing the goal and kept his team in front as soon as Flicek scored his goal.

"Our stats are great over four years about winning if we score the first goal or if we're tied or leading after the second period," Marauders head coach Dan Huntley said in an interview before the start of the pool play tournament. "If we get to a point of being up on a team, the other team is the one that has to search for something special."

Penalty whistles were not in U-Mary's favor, as they had to deal with five penalties to Northeastern's two, but Coach Huntley's talented and experienced penalty kill unit erased every last penalty.

Garrett Freeman got the insurance goal tonight for the Marauders, knocking in his second of the tournament at 15:50 of the third period to ice the win for Mary.

Allowing just a pair of goals in the play-in tournament continues to improve U-Mary's program record in goals-against average, which they had originally set in their first year of existence but have been improving on in the last month.

"We have a goals-against record this season, and that's a team stat," Huntley said. "We're as good as we've ever been."

Two of last year's four semifinalists advanced through to the semifinals this year, with the Marauders coming out of Group D and the Lindenwood Lions advancing out of Group A.

Lindenwood survived a brutal fight in Group A that saw the Lions be the only team to escape with a pair of wins and five points, with last year's semifinalist Liberty University taking third with just a single win and two losses.

"We tied Lindenwood (in the regular season)," Huntley said. "Lindenwood played us very physically and we were down and had to come back and we walked out of there with some personal pride because we won the shootout.

"When it came down to the nuts and bolts, we felt we can play better."

U-Mary's opponent in last year's championship game, Iowa State, was also eliminated in pool play by losing a 5-4 win-and-in game against Pool B's top seed, Florida Gulf Coast University, earlier Wednesday evening.

Florida Gulf Coast advanced through via the tiebreaking head-to-head win over the Cyclones, having only collected four points in their three pool play games.

The lone other pool winner to earn all six points and advance is a familiar foe for the Marauders. Dakota College at Bottineau, the second seed in Pool C and the second-ranked team out of the West Division, was the lone team not seeded number one in their pool to advance.

Bottineau advanced thanks to a 4-3 overtime win against top-seeded Massachusetts-Amherst Wednesday afternoon, a 5-3 win against fourth-seeded Ohio State on Tuesday, and a 3-1 win over Trine University on Monday.

Now Bottineau prepares for a 5 p.m. duel against Florida Gulf Coast, while the Marauders await an 8 p.m. matchup with Lindenwood, who is hosting this year's tournament and hoping to do to the Marauders what the Marauders did to the other teams in last year's tournament.

Before the Marauders take the ice tonight, Huntley has to make a decision as to which goalie he will go with against Lindenwood.

Not for the reason most coaches have to make a decision as to which goalie to go with, though.

"Kyle won (the starting spot) last year when he gave up one goal in the round robin tournament finale," Huntley said. "If he gives me the confidence he's our goalie I'll go with him, but we don't have to, because Conan has an incredible record against Division II teams."

For the record, Conan Hayton, the 1'B' goalie that would start on most other Division-II teams in the country, is 28-3-1-1 against Division II teams, and Hayden is 61-9-3-7, including backstopping the shootout win over the Lions in the regular season, where he made 25 saves.

Now that's a tough choice!

