Marauders' star jumper Morris hopes to keep competing after college career ends

D'Andra Morris has started to keep many of the mementos from her banner career at the University of Mary.

However, that was not always the case for the six-time All-American jumper. Most of the awards from her first two years in college ended up in the landfill.

"I tossed them in the trash," she said, insisting she didn't hang on to them. "I'm serious. When I was living on campus, moving from dorm to dorm, it's hard to keep everything.

"My junior and senior year, I've been keeping them in a box. It's not a very big box."

She's likely to need a little more storage space after this weekend.

Morris has the No. 1 mark in the triple jump heading into the NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships in Allendale, Mich. At 43 feet, 2.5 inches, the senior from Kingston, Jamaica, is the clear favorite in the event, which will be held on Friday.

Morris won the triple jump at indoor nationals in March and has continued to raise the bar during the spring, exceeding her own expectations, which were high.

"When I first came here I wanted to accomplish things, but maybe not to this degree," said Morris, who has qualified for nationals eight times in her career. "But I thought I could succeed and hoped I would."

Despite what likely will be a hall-of-fame career, Morris said her off-track growth is her biggest achievement.

"Knowing myself and how I was as a freshman to my attitude now, my motivation and work ethic have improved tremendously," she said.

Still, she works at her own pace, which she admits might not always meet her coaches' preference.

"The thing we've all seen with D'Andra over and over again is how she's at her best in the biggest moments," Marauders head coach Cale Korbelik said. "You never put anything past her when the lights are brightest."

Morris, who will also compete in the long jump at nationals, may have more competition ahead. While the meet in Allendale will be her last as a collegiate athlete, she hopes to at least attempt a professional career. Initially, she kept those plans on the down low.

"After indoors, I spoke with coach (Aaron) Teigen about how I wanted to try for the Diamond League. I didn't want to tell my other coach because he would say I don't have a good enough work ethic. How do you expect to go pro?" Morris joked. "I would love to try it. You can't be afraid of failure and often times your biggest success comes after you fail. So why not try?"

Her bond with Teigen is strong. Morris said she plans to stay in Bismarck and train, while also completing her MBA.

"I will stick with the coach who brought me this far," she said of Teigen. "I want to stay with who I know."

Morris will be joined at the national meet by teammates Elizabeth Acheson (800 meters), Tereza Bolibruch (100 hurdles), Samoya Neil (long jump) from the women's team, while Astley Davis (long jump) will represent the men's squad.

Morris' approach to nationals is the same as any other meet.

"I don't have expectations or put pressure on myself. I don't look at it like that," she said. "I want to enjoy the experience, enjoy the competition. When I have that mindset, that's when I think I'm at my best."

Morris plans to stay in Bismarck "for a while" after she finishes her master's in business administration next fall. She'll train with Teigen, but there is one she will not be doing -- coaching.

"If I ran into someone like me, I would quit instantly," she said. "I don't know how my coaches have put up with me, but I'm glad they have. I'm spoiled.

"If someone asked me to coach, I would say no."

