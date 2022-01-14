Marauders split with Wayne State

Taking things one game at a time has taken on a whole new meaning during the COVID era.

Wayne State College took Friday’s night’s Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference men’s basketball game at the University of Mary -- its only game of the weekend thanks to COVID -- one half at a time.

Redshirt freshman Justin Eagins scored 22 points to lead the Wildcats to a 76-69 win over the Marauders at McDowell Activity Center. He made 4 of 7 3-point attempts.

Eagins had 20 of his 22 points in the second half to lead the Wildcats’ rally.

The Wildcats trailed 37-32 at the break but started the second half by making 12 of their first 15 shots. And after making just 1 of 5 3-pointers in the first half, Wayne State drained 6 of 10 after halftime.

“In the first half we did a really good job moving the ball and making the extra pass,” U-Mary coach Jack Nelson said. “In the second half we got a little stagnant and the ball stopped moving. They kind of turned up the pressure and that gave us trouble.”

Wayne State was coming off a week in which it had its second cancellation of the season, and knew already that tonight’s game at Minot State was called off. The Wildcats didn’t get off to a bad start, U-Mary just got off to a better start.

University of Mary leading scorer Kai Huntsberry took charge for the Marauders’ offense early. He followed up a career-high 26-point effort against Southwest Minnesota State with 24 points. He had two 3-pointers and 13 points in the first half as the home team took a five-point lead at the break.

Huntsberry also dished out four of his six assists in the first half to get all the Marauders involved. Eight U-Mary players scored before halftime.

Wayne State freshman forward Cody McCullough had a career game – by halftime. Averaging 5.6 points coming in, McCullough scored 13 of his 17 points by the break. He gave the Wildcats a presence down low, scoring eight of his team’s first 13 points.

McCullough finished the night making eight of nine shots from the field and grabbing eight rebounds.

Huntsberry had two of U-Mary's four first-half 3-pointers. But that part of the game disappeared in the second half as the Marauders made only 1 of 11 3-pointers after the break.

The second half belonged to Eagins, who had three 3-pointers in the first 3:15 of the half. Nate Mohr and Jay Saunders each added a 3-pointer and within the first five minutes of the half the Wildcats led by nine points.

The depleted Marauders – playing without six regulars (none COVID-related) who average a combined 26 points and 13 rebounds – didn’t have the firepower to get back into it. They shot just 39 percent in the second half to 62.5 percent by the Wildcats.

“Not having all those weapons is frustrating but tonight we had guys step in and do a really nice job,” Nelson said.

Matthew Johnson was the only other U-Mary player in double figures with 12 points. Davids Atelbauers added eight in his first start and Treyton Mattern chipped in seven points and six rebounds.

Barring any late cancellations, the Marauders will play Augustana in the second game of the weekend today. Preparing for games that may not happen is tougher on coaches than players, Nelson said.

“It’s the least fun part of my job, just the uncertainty of it,” Nelson said. “The kids have done a nice job staying positive. Some of that is it’s year 2 of this and I hate to say it but to a certain extent they’re used to it.”

Only four NSIC teams have not suffered cancellations this season.

Wayne State has won the last five games against U-Mary and improved to 17-6 all-time against the Marauders.

U-Mary 72, Wayne State 60

With their top two scorers and another starter unavailable, the Marauders still jumped out to a 17-2 lead and stayed unbeaten at home (7-0). Macy Williams and Reese Wishart took over the scoring load for Lexie Schneider and Megan Zander, who were sidelined.

Williams finished the night with 15 points, five rebounds and five assists. Wishart made every shot from the field and was 6-for-9 from the free throw line for 14 points.

Addison Rozell picked up the rebounding load for Schneider, leading all players with 10 boards to go with 11 points while Carly Kottsick added 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

U-Mary led wire to wire. It held the Wildcats to 35 percent shooting.

Wayne got 17 points from Kylie Hammer and 12 from Maya Fitzpatrick.

