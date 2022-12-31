Marauders split pair with UMC

Treyton Mattern helped lead the University of Mary to a Northern Sun road win on Saturday, scoring 21 points in an 80-76 win over Minnesota-Crookston.

The Marauders used some hot shooting to outgun the Golden Eagles. U-Mary connected on 47.5 percent of its shots from the field (28 of 59) for the game, including 45 percent (14 for 33) in the first half and 50 percent (13 for 26) after the break.

U-Mary converted on 9 of 17 shots from three-point range (53 percent).

Minnesota-Crookston finished at 41.5 percent (27 for 65) from the field but just 34 percent (8 of 22) from long range.

Mattern sank 6 of 11 shots from the field, including 2 of 5 on threes, and sank 7 of 10 free throw attempts. He led four Marauders in double figures.

Lucas Mayer added 19 points and eight rebounds, and Gertautas Urbonavicius had 16 points and eight rebounds. Urbonavicius was 4-for-4 on three-point attempts.

Zyon Smith also reached double figures with 15 points and shared the team lead with three assists.

The Marauders (7-5, 3-5 NSIC) split their weekend road swing after losing at Bemidji State on Friday night.

Blaize Sagna scored 15 points to pace Crookston (1-13, 0-8 NSIC).

Xzavier Jones had 17 points, Chandler Meeks 15 and De’Antray Hughes 11 for the Golden Eagles.

Minnesota-Crookston 78, U-Mary 64

Emma Miller and Bren Fox led a balanced Golden Eagles attack as UMC finished off a home weekend sweep.

Miller led four players in double figures and Fox finished with a double double for Crookston. Miller had 16 points, along with five rebounds and a team-leading four assists. Fox had a game-high 13 rebounds to go along with 10 points.

Alex Page added 13 points, Erika Lane 11 and Taryn Frazer 10.

Crookston shot 44 percent (27 for 61) from the field, and hit nine three-pointers – getting two each from Page, Frazer and Nicole Hernandez and one each from Miller, Lane and Natalie Mikrot.

U-Mary got 15 points and seven rebounds from Megan Zander. Megan Voit added 13 points and six rebounds and Mo Hakim had 11 points and five rebounds. U-Mary shot 34 percent (21 for 61) from the field.

The Marauders (6-5, 5-4 NSIC) split the conference weekend road swing after winning 84-52 Friday night in Bemidji.

UMC (6-8, 5-3 NSIC) built a 42-33 halftime lead and outscored the Marauders 36-31 after the intermission.

Minnesota-Crookston beat Minot State 70-53 on Friday night.

U-Mary returns home next weekend, hosting Southwest Minnesota State on Friday, Jan. 6 and Sioux Falls on Saturday, Jan. 7.