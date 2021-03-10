Marauders skate to 1-1 tie with Beavers

With two of the top teams in the country squaring off, the goaltenders stole the show.
Kyle Hayden and Riley Wallace made stop after stop as the University of Mary and Minot State skated to a 1-1 tie on Wednesday night at Starion Sports Complex in Mandan.
The Beavers came into the contest ranked No. 4 in ACHA Division I, while the Marauders are the No. 1-ranked team in ACHA Division II.
“They were both the stars of the day,” Marauders coach Dan Huntley said. “It’s fun to watch a game like that. It was very well-played defensively and both goaltenders made big saves early on and late that kept it where it was.”
After a scoreless first period, each team scored a goal in the second.
Seth Cushing got U-Mary on the board first with 11:20 remaining in the second period, scoring on a rebound of a Kyler Moore shot. It was Cushing’s team-leading 30th goal of the season.
“He knocked in a quick rebound from the side boards,” Huntley said. “It’s always great to get that first one, get that confidence.”
Minot State evened it up on a shorthanded goal with 3:11 left in the second as Blake Fournier scored on assists from Drew Carter and Paul O’Connor.
“We turned over the puck on the power play and they took advantage,” Huntley said. “I think it went in off one of our defensemen. It wasn’t anything clear they got on Hayden.”
Neither team could solve the opposing goaltender over the third period or a five-minute, 4-on-4 overtime.
Hayden made 10 saves in the scoreless opening period, 13 in the third and three in OT, finishing with 34 saves for U-Mary (29-2-6-1). Wallace finished with 33 saves for the Beavers (21-2-2).
Johnny Witzke came up big on the blue line, blocking shot after shot in front of Hayden.
“Witzke probably blocked about 10 shots,” Huntley said. “Some big blocks that came up on crucial penalty kills, opportunities they had that they didn’t get. Those are things you build off of as a team.”
It wasn’t a win, but Huntley was pleased with the performance.
“For us it’s a big statement of how competitive we are and how we’re playing right now,” he said. “They’re ranked No. 4 in Division I and we proved we can be competitive at that level.”
The two teams hadn’t met since last season.
“I was pleased with our ability to get over the emotions of a big game like that,” Huntley said. “It’s been over a year since we played them. We want to make sure have right mentality and are ready to face that challenge.”
Minot State came into the game on a 12-game winning streak.
The two teams conclude the home-and-home series with a 7:30 p.m. contest on Saturday in Minot.