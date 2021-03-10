Marauders skate to 1-1 tie with Beavers

With two of the top teams in the country squaring off, the goaltenders stole the show.

Kyle Hayden and Riley Wallace made stop after stop as the University of Mary and Minot State skated to a 1-1 tie on Wednesday night at Starion Sports Complex in Mandan.

The Beavers came into the contest ranked No. 4 in ACHA Division I, while the Marauders are the No. 1-ranked team in ACHA Division II.

“They were both the stars of the day,” Marauders coach Dan Huntley said. “It’s fun to watch a game like that. It was very well-played defensively and both goaltenders made big saves early on and late that kept it where it was.”

After a scoreless first period, each team scored a goal in the second.

Seth Cushing got U-Mary on the board first with 11:20 remaining in the second period, scoring on a rebound of a Kyler Moore shot. It was Cushing’s team-leading 30th goal of the season.

“He knocked in a quick rebound from the side boards,” Huntley said. “It’s always great to get that first one, get that confidence.”

Minot State evened it up on a shorthanded goal with 3:11 left in the second as Blake Fournier scored on assists from Drew Carter and Paul O’Connor.