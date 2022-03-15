Marauders skate past Indiana, one win from national semifinals

Their opponents have changed, but the results have stayed mostly the same for the University of Mary Marauders men's hockey team at the national tournament.

In last year's pool play opener, the Marauders beat Davenport University 6-0. This year, they beat the University of Wisconsin's club hockey team 8-0.

As with last year, the second pool play game was much tighter. Last year, the Marauders scored two third-period goals to beat the University of Providence 3-1. This year, they locked down a physical and high-scoring Indiana University club team, 4-1, Tuesday night in Maryland Heights, Mo., to extend their winning streak to 17 games.

"Pretty similar games to last year where we (also) put Conan Hayton in goal in the second game," University of head coach Dan Huntley said. "Indiana was feisty and they played hard. It was a physical game, and our guys responded because we can play that way."

The opening-round win over the Badgers, with Kyle Hayden in net, extended the Albertville, Minn., native's national tournament shutout streak to three games, after he locked down Liberty University and Iowa State in the semifinal and title game, respectively, in last season's title run.

Seth Cushing drove the offense in the opener, tallying a hat trick which included scoring the first two goals for the Marauders in the opening game of the national tournament for the second year in a row.

After opening the tournament with a single assist in the victory over Wisconsin, Kyler Moore tallied twice, including a first-period power-play goal, to drive U-Mary's offense into a crucial meeting with second-seeded Northeastern Wednesday night.

"We got a power-play goal, and we responded quickly after they got their goal," Huntley said. "It was nice to see that when we gave something up, we came right back after them to make it a three-goal margin again."

The physical play of Indiana, which culminated in a trio of game misconduct penalties between the two teams throughout the third period, meant that Huntley was ready and willing to use his fourth line to make sure his entire lineup is healthy for their game against the Huskies.

"We tried to get our fourth line out there as much as possible," Huntley said. "I think they got about four shifts a period. They got stuck in the zone one time, but our other lines did as well."

The Marauders led 1-0 after the first period thanks to Moore's power-play tally, and extended their lead to 2-0 after the second thanks to Cushing's fourth goal of the tournament.

Moore's and Justin Ohnstad closed the scoring for the Marauders in the third period. Drew Micheli scored Indiana's lone goal.

"On their goal, we blew a coverage and they got a nice tip-in goal," Huntley said. "When teams try and push us around, we're able to change our game and win with our big guys."

Northeastern is all that stands between the Marauders and a second straight trip into the national semifinals.

Northeastern has put on a show offensively so far, scoring seven goals in each of its first two games.

Where the teams differ is defensively. The Marauders have held Wisconsin and Indiana to a single goal combined, while the Huskies allowed five goals to Indiana and a tally to the Wisconsin squad U-Mary shut out.

"We're limiting opportunities in the middle of the rink, forcing teams to the outside," Huntley said. "Our defense has really been moving the puck well, and it's giving our forwards a lot of offensive opportunities because of how well they're playing."

That defensive effort is key for the Marauders, who hold the top tiebreaker, fewest goals against, in their favor, which would give them the semifinal spot if they tie instead of win outright.

Huntley is confident in his team's ability to make it through the potent Huskies.

"We've got emotion and that confidence," he said. "We haven't been beaten by a Division II team since Oct. 14 and we're on a 17-game winning streak overall and that plays into our confidence as to what we can do."

Who the Marauders might play on Thursday, if they advance, is still up in the air. Group A, the pool group they would face in the semifinals, has three teams -- University of New Hampshire, Lindenwood, and Liberty -- still alive for the title.

But as most coaches do, Huntley is focusing on getting to Thursday first before worrying about who his team might play.

"We're keeping a little bit of an eye on how teams are doing, how things are breaking down," he said. "It's too much to think about until we get there. We have to win (another game), then we can worry about who we're playing."

