Marauders score five goals in win over Crookston

The University of Mary scored a season-high five goals in a 5-0 victory over Minnesota-Crookston on Saturday at the Bowl.

Averaging 1.47 goals per game coming into the game, the Marauders got two goals and an assist from freshman Kaitlyn Schwass, all in the second half.

Kayla Alcott scored both Marauder goals in the first half. Maureen Sullivan finished with three assists.

Up 2-0, the Marauders scored three goals in the last seven minutes and change. Taylor Meyrick made it 3-0 with a goal in the 83rd minute.

The Marauders had a 15-3 advantage in shots on goal. Madisyn Waltman made three saves for U-Mary, which plays its final game of the regular season Friday at Minot State.

