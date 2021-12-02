Marauders roll past Dragons in prime time

Playing in prime time, the University of Mary women’s basketball team turned in a star-studded effort Thursday in routing Minnesota State-Moorhead 82-49 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference game at the McDowell Activity Center.

Act (quarter) two on Thursday catapulted the Marauders to their first NSIC win of the season in what will be one of many nights in which the women will play the second game of conference doubleheaders.

“It’s definitely an adjustment on how you handle the day and get your team prepared,” U-Mary coach Rick Neumann said. “If we play like this as the late game every time, it will be great.”

Senior forward Lexie Schneider led three players in double figures for the Marauders with 15 points. Freshman forward Addison Rozell added 14 points and freshman guard Ryleigh Wacha chipped in 12 points and a team-high six rebounds.

All told, 11 Marauders put points on the board. Of those, four were freshmen and one was a sophomore.

A 27-point second quarter made it one of those games where Neumann could go deep onto the bench.

“I thought our bench was really key,” Neumann said. “Mo Hakim was fantastic. Reese hit a big three in the second quarter. Our bench gave us a wave of energy in the second quarter.”

It took less than a half for the Marauders to slay the Dragons. Leading 16-12 after one quarter, U-Mary went on a 27-9 run in the second quarter and went into halftime up 43-21. Moorhead shot just 22 percent in the second quarter, while U-Mary hit at a 60-percent clip. That included a 4-for-8 effort on 3-pointers.

“I thought it was total growth on the defensive end. We weren’t very attentive or locked in in our first conference game,” Neumann pointed out. “We challenged our girls. I saw the girls I wanted to see on the defensive end for sure.”

The Dragons shot just 29.3 percent from the field, including a miserable 3-for-33 from 3-point range. Choosing to stand out on the perimeter, they didn’t get to the line much, making just 2 of 5 free throws. The Marauders, on the other hand, made 19 of 31.

Peyton Boom and Natalie Steichen led the way for Moorhead with 13 points apiece. Boom grabbed seven rebounds and Steichen six. Emma Thuringer had eight rebounds. The Dragons outrebound U-Mary 50-43, but that was the only battle they won on the night.

Moorhead guards Natalie Jens and Mariah McKeever struggled from the field, going 2-for-15 and 1-for-9, respectively, on 3-point attempts.

