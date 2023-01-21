Marauders pick up pair of wins over Winona State

Kam Warrens helped the University of Mary men’s basketball team get back on track.

Warrens powered the Marauders to a 67-59 victory over Winona State on Saturday at the McDowell Activity Center.

The victory snapped a four-game Northern Sun losing streak for U-Mary.

Warrens, a 6-foot-6 senior guard from Antelope, Calif., scored 19 points, grabbed nine rebounds, dished out six assists and hit two three-pointers.

The Marauders (9-9, 5-9 NSIC¬) shot 52.2 percent from the field (24 for 46) and hit 8 of 17 three-pointers (47 percent).

The Warriors (11-8, 6-8 NSIC) shot 37.3 percent from the field (25 for 67) and 15 percent (4 for 27) from beyond the arc.

Warrens and Gertautas Urbonavicius shared game-high honors with 19 points. Urbonavicius and Treyton Mattern – who finished with 14 points – each hit three of the Marauders’ eight three-pointers.

Connor Dillon and Connor Drew finished with 12 points apiece to led Winona State. Owen King added 11.

Women

U-Mary 75, Winona State 49

The Marauders completed a weekend Northern Sun sweep with a 75-49 win over Winona State.

It was the third straight conference win for U-Mary, and their fifth in six contests.

U-Mary (11-6, 10-4 NSIC) limited the Warriors to 33.9 percent shooting from the field (20 for 59) and forced 14 turnovers. The Marauders connected on 27 of 64 shots from the floor (42.2 percent) and hit 7 of 27 three-pointers (26 percent).

Addison Rozell led the way for U-Mary, scoring 14 points and grabbing eight rebounds. Megan Zander added 13 points and Ryleigh Wacha 10. Reese Wishart added eight.

Lauren Fech and Alex Dornfeld led the Warriors (9-11, 3-11 NSIC) with eight points apiece and Mattie Schimenz finished with seven.

The Marauders led 13-2 after one quarter and 26-11 at the half.

The Marauders go on the road next week, travelling to Minnesota State-Mankato on Friday, Jan. 27 and Concordia-St. Paul on Saturday, Jan. 28.