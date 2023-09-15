The early returns have been promising. Now comes the first big test.

The University of Mary volleyball team opens conference play in the rugged Northern Sun this weekend, hosting a pair of nationally-ranked foes at the McDowell Activity Center.

Minnesota-Duluth (7-1), ranked No. 7 in NCAA Division II is in town tonight at 6 p.m., with a 2 p.m. Saturday contest against No. 6-ranked St. Cloud State (7-2).

It’s going to be a big test, but that’s just part of life in the NSIC, which had seven teams ranked in the top 25.

“We could say that for every weekend,” Marauders coach Abby Pollart said. “Historically, both programs have been really solid, they’re both off to good starts to the year.”

The Marauders (4-4) got off to a solid start, splitting four matches apiece at tournaments in Billings, Mont., and Spearfish, S.D., to open the season.

“We had a couple of good weekends,” Pollart said. “It was fun to see a well-balanced offense we have going right now. Our defense has been solid, we’re passing well. And gritting out two five-set wins back to back last week was a great thing to see.

“I know what kind of confidence it can build when you earn those types of wins.”

Ally Gruber leads the Marauders early, with 96 kills, including a career-best 22 in a win over Montana State-Billings. She leads the team in kills and is second in digs with 102.

“Ally has put up some really good numbers,” Pollart said. “It’s fun to see her make a turnaround from last year and be a go-to player for us. Nehkya Ellis has been playing well, our middles have been good. Kam (Selvig) has done a good job delivering the ball, Reyna (Isenbart) put up some nice numbers on the right side last weekend.”

Selvig and Kaia Sueker each hit milestones last week in South Dakota, with Selvig reaching the 1,000 assists mark and Sueker hitting 1,000 digs.

Isenbart has a team-leading 108 digs and is second on the team with 20 total blocks. Ellis is second on the team in kills with 72, third in digs with 71 and has seven aces. Maddie Cooper is third on the team in kills with 63 and leads the way with 25 blocks.

Pollart is hoping her team can continue clicking offensively and defensively this weekend against a pair of tough opponents.

“We need to serve and pass well, serve aggressively, our consistency and discipline on defense we’ve had and converting that to points on offense – the habits we’ve been forming are going to be crucial things for us.”

Marauders, Wolves seek first win

The Marauders and Northern State will be looking for their first win on Saturday night at Dacotah Bank Stadium in Aberdeen, S.D.

U-Mary opened the season with a loss at Augustana and fell 36-17 last week in their home opener at the Bowl against Sioux Falls.

Northern State is coming off losses at Bemidji State (49-13) and at home to Minnesota-Duluth (41-21).

Turnovers could be a key. Both defenses have had success forcing takeaways. The Marauders have three fumble recoveries, two sacks and one interception through two games. Northern State, meanwhile, forced a fumble in the season opener and had an interception last week.

Sofian Massoud and Jesse Forknell have led the U-Mary offense, averaging 25 yards total offense. Mujeeb Rufai has 144 yards and a touchdown receiving.

The Wolves’ Colton Hackel has thrown for 360 yards and two TDs and rushed for 167 yards and two scores. Dakota Larson became Northern’s all-time leader in receiving yards last week, with 2,836 in his Wolves career.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

Women’s soccer opens NSIC play

The Marauders open Northern Sun play with a trip north on Highway 83 to take on Minot State today.

U-Mary is 1-2-1 on the season after a pair of losses to national powers last week in Mankato. Grand Valley State topped U-Mary 2-0 and Central Missouri posted a 3-1 win.

The Marauders were picked fifth in the NSIC preseason poll.

The Beavers are 3-1-0 after a non-conference 1-0 loss at Bemidji State.

During their time in the NSIC, Minot State holds a 4-3-3 edge in the all-time series, winning three of four playoff matchups. Last year, the teams played to a scoreless draw.

On Sunday, the Marauders return home to take on Minnesota State-Moorhead at 1 p.m. at the Bowl. The Marauders won a 1-0 non-conference battle with the Dragons on Labor Day on a Mo Malone goal.

Molly Fischer has been solid in goal for U-Mary, with a pair of shutouts.