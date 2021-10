U-MARY, NSU PLAY TO 0-0 TIE

The University of Mary's winning streak ended at six on Sunday but its unbeaten streak remains intact.

The Marauders and Northern State played to a 110-minute scoreless tie at the Bowl on Sunday. The Marauders have not lost in eight matches.

The 7-1-3 Marauders did not allow a shot on goal, while putting five on frame against NSU goalie Alexus Townsend. The Marauders play at Wayne State on Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0