Marauders men's basketball game tonight canceled

The University of Mary men's basketball game scheduled for tonight at Sioux Falls has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Sioux Falls program.
The game is declared a no contest and will not be made up, per Northern Sun rules.
The women's game is still on for 7:30 p.m.
The Marauders are scheduled to play at Southwest Minnesota State on Saturday at 3:30.
