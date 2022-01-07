 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marauders men's basketball game tonight canceled

  • 0
120321-spt-umary2.jpg

University of Mary guard Kai Huntsberry, right, looks for room to operate during a game earlier this season.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

The University of Mary men's basketball game scheduled for tonight at Sioux Falls has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Sioux Falls program.

The game is declared a no contest and will not be made up, per Northern Sun rules.

The women's game is still on for 7:30 p.m.

The Marauders are scheduled to play at Southwest Minnesota State on Saturday at 3:30.

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL star Clinton Portis sentenced to prison for health care fraud scheme

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News