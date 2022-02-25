Marauders look to carry momentum of road win at Winona against No. 12 Minnesota-Duluth

Wins and losses tend to be the stick by which most seasons are measured.

In the case of the University of Mary men's basketball team, that would be selling the Marauders short.

In head coach Jack Nelson's first season, the Marauders (11-16) have beaten the No. 12 team in D-II (Minnesota-Duluth), rival Minot State twice, NSIC power Sioux Falls at a neutral site and on Wednesday took out two birds with one stone -- their first road playoff win and first victory at Winona State.

"We lost our first three games and were down 16 or 17 points to Minot in our next game and you're kinda thinking, what's going to happen here?" Nelson said. "We ended up coming back and winning that one and that came at the perfect time.

"We've definitely had our share of ups and downs, but for having a new coach, an injury bug that was pretty persistent, there have been a lot of positives and just proud of our guys for sticking with it."

The Marauders are just one of eight teams left standing in the NSIC. To remain so, they'll have to beat Minnesota-Duluth again in the opening quaterfinal of the NSIC tournament at the Pentagon in Sioux Falls. Tipoff is at 11 a.m.

There is precedent here. The Marauders knocked off the 23-4 Bulldogs 75-71 two days before the Super Bowl in Bismarck. That game was a microcosm of their season. Eight players scored, All-NSIC guard Kai Huntsberry led the way, while previously seldom-used guard Davids Atelbauers netted 13 points, including a key three-pointer late.

Atelbauers transferred to U-Mary from Division I North Dakota prior to last season, but saw little playing time until injuries started piling up.

"I'm super proud of Davids. He's been a huge part of our success," Nelson said. "Even when he wasn't getting a lot of minutes, he kept working his butt off. When he got his chance, he took advantage of it."

Huntsberry's been one of the best players in the NSIC from beginning to end.

"I knew he was going to be good, but how good, you don't know," Nelson said. "He works as hard or harder than anybody in our conference. At shootaround today (in Sioux Falls) he was the last one off the court. On top of that, he's just a phenomenal young man."

Huntsberry has led the way offensively all season at 18.7 points and 4.4 assists per game.

Gertautas Urbonavicius has been the Marauders' anchor in the paint, playing in more games (26) than anybody else. He's also been productive, averaging just under 11 points and five rebounds per game. When Lucas Mayer returned from injury, Urbonavicius was able to move to his more natural position at the 4-spot, while Mayer of Century High and Veljko Radakovic played the 5.

"He did a good job playing the 5, he battled, but he really blossomed when Lucas and Veljko came back," Nelson said.

Nelson has used pretty much everybody, due in large part to injuries. Of the 16 players on the roster, 13 have played 13 games or more.

After Huntsberry and Urbonavicius, Kam Warrens (8.9), Jacob Jackson (8.7), Atelbauers (7.6) and Lucas Mayer (7.2) each average over seven points per game.

Nelson said Wednesday's win over Winona State (15-11) was the Marauders' most complete performance of the season. More of that will be needed today against the Bulldogs, who led the NSIC in scoring at nearly 88 points per game, led by conference player of the year Austin Andrews.

"I think our guys are confident. They know we're going to have to play really well. (Duluth) is a high-powered team. They probably don't have to win. They'll likely get into the national tournament regardless," Nelson said. "Obviously we have to win, but at the end of the day, it's a great opportunity for us. We're excited."

