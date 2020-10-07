Marauders, Jimmies skate to 4-4 tie

The University of Mary men’s hockey team remained unbeaten on Wednesday night.
But the Marauders couldn’t quite post its first home-ice victory over the University of Jamestown ACHA Division I squad.
The Marauders and Jimmies skated to a 4-4 tie at Starion Sports Complex in Mandan.
Each team had a chance to score early in the extra session, and the Marauders had a golden opportunity with a man advantage for two minutes.
The Jimmies’ Valdislav Zamzhystki draw a tripping penalty on Alex Flicek, giving the Marauders a power play midway through the five-minute sudden-death overtime session. The Marauders had a couple of good scoring opportunities, but the Jimmies killed off the penalty.
The Marauders kept Jamestown goaltender Tyson Brouwer busy. Brouwer faced 63 shots, finishing with 59 saves.
U-Mary’s Conan Hayton stopped 33 of 37 shots he faced.
Andy Huber evened it up with 13:52 remaining in the third period, knotting the score at 4-4 on a power-play goal, the Marauders’ second of the game and second straight after falling down by two goals in the second period.
Huber’s goal was the lone goal of the third period by either team.
The two teams skated to a draw in the opening period.
Each team scored twice in the opening 20 minutes, with Seth Cushing and Marshall Tschida getting the Marauders on the board early. Jamestown got first-period goals from Morgan Venne and Andrew Clark.
Reid Wilson scored the go-ahead goal for Jamestown midway through the second period, assisted by Aidan Potas and Gage Thompson.
Jamestown (0-0-1) grabbed a two-goal lead with 2:50 left in the second period as Carter Johnson made it a 4-2 Jimmie lead, assisted by Jordon Kromm and Bo Cornell.
U-Mary got a big goal late in the period, trimming the Jamestown lead in half. Zach Garrett scored on the man advantage, assisted by Jonny Witzke and Andrew Heckaman, pulling the Marauders within a goal at 4-3 with 1:23 remaining in the period.
The Marauders (2-0-1) return to action this weekend, travelling to Ames, Iowa, for a weekend series at Iowa State with games on Friday and Saturday.
