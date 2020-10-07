Marauders, Jimmies skate to 4-4 tie

The University of Mary men’s hockey team remained unbeaten on Wednesday night.

But the Marauders couldn’t quite post its first home-ice victory over the University of Jamestown ACHA Division I squad.

The Marauders and Jimmies skated to a 4-4 tie at Starion Sports Complex in Mandan.

Each team had a chance to score early in the extra session, and the Marauders had a golden opportunity with a man advantage for two minutes.

The Jimmies’ Valdislav Zamzhystki draw a tripping penalty on Alex Flicek, giving the Marauders a power play midway through the five-minute sudden-death overtime session. The Marauders had a couple of good scoring opportunities, but the Jimmies killed off the penalty.

The Marauders kept Jamestown goaltender Tyson Brouwer busy. Brouwer faced 63 shots, finishing with 59 saves.

U-Mary’s Conan Hayton stopped 33 of 37 shots he faced.

Andy Huber evened it up with 13:52 remaining in the third period, knotting the score at 4-4 on a power-play goal, the Marauders’ second of the game and second straight after falling down by two goals in the second period.

Huber’s goal was the lone goal of the third period by either team.