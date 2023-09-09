The University of Mary football team is ready to turn the page after a tough season opener.

Augustana posted a 38-7 victory over the Marauders on a hot afternoon in Sioux Falls. But the season opener gave first-year head coach Shann Schillinger and the new-look Marauders roster a first good look at the rugged Northern Sun.

“We needed to go and play a game,” Schillinger said. “We have a long way to go as a team but we’re excited to get out in front our fans in Bismarck on Saturday.

“We have to play a lot cleaner, play hard, play better. But we’re excited about the challenge in front of us.”

The Marauders will host Sioux Falls at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the MDU Resources Community Bowl. And they’ve got a lot of things to take away from their season opener.

“We didn’t quit. We fought,” Schillinger said. “In that heat, the lack of depth hurt. We didn’t quit, and when we didn’t have a penalty on offense, we went down and scored. There were some positives, but a lot of things to clean up.”

The Cougars come in looking for their first win as well, after Sioux Falls dropped a 54-26 decision to Minnesota State-Mankato in their opener.

“They have a big front on the defensive line that poses a challenge,” Schillinger said. “I know things didn’t go their way, but (coach Jim) Glogowski will have his team ready to go.

“They have a couple of big tight ends, a mobile quarterback who can get out and find some things. They’re a well-coached team that’s going to play hard and they’re going to want to win.”

Mujeeb Rufai, a former Idaho Vandal, had a big game in his Marauder debut. He had five catches for 52 yards and scored U-Mary’s lone touchdown on a highlight-reel one-handed grab.

Safety Kevin Butler, a sophomore from Orlando, Fla., via Eastern Kentucky, had a solid game with five tackles, four solo. Reginald Morrow had a team-high seven tackles and Jakob Petry had six, including a tackle for loss. Seth Jarrett had six tackles and an interception.

“We had a few guys who were new to our team show they can come out and compete,” Schillinger said. “That’s something we’re going to preach every day. We want a group of guys who want to fight and compete.”

The Marauders got production from both Sofian Massoud and Jesse Forknell at quarterback. Massoud, a sophomore from Hampton University, connected on 11 of 13 passes for 92 yards and a TD and added 13 yards rushing. Forknell, a junior from Fargo Davies, was 6-for-7 for 52 yards.

It’s a combination Schillinger is looking forward to taking advantage of.

“I thought both of them did a good job,” Schillinger said. “They were efficient under stress, did a nice job of handling things and taking care of the football.

“We like having two QBs. There’s a big misconception that you can only play one quarterback but you look across the country and there are a lot of teams that can play two QBs and make it work. We’re going to continue to play them both and continue to get results from them.”

Junior running back Dylan Rudningen rushed for 52 yards against the Mavericks. While sophomore transfer Camden Dean completed 12 of 16 passes for 151 yards and a TD and rushed for 48. Mark Leonard led the Cougars with 91 yards receiving, while Travis Yohnke and Carter Slyhuis each caught a TD pass.

The heat and the Vikings took their toll on U-Mary in the opener.

“That game did shock us health-wise,” Schillinger said. “We’re nicked up. We lost three guys on first 10 plays on defense. In that heat, the depth took it out of us. Our depth is going to be tested early and I hope our kids rise up to the challenge.

“We know we have a long ways to go. Now we want to get out and play good, clean football. I don’t think we did that on Saturday.”

Schillinger likes the way his team is shaping up for far.

“I like this football team,” he said. “The way they work. They appreciate being coached. We know there’s a lot of young kids that haven’t played before. They’re trying to get better, to not make the same mistake twice, they work their tails off. If we do that, we can go out and give ourselves a chance each week.”