The University of Mary volleyball team is hoping to build on a strong finish to last season.

The Marauders, battling in one of the toughest conferences in NCAA Division II, closed out last year winning three of their final five matches. U-Mary finished 6-22 in the rugged Northern Sun, but their five conference victories were their most since 2015.

“We clicked really well at the end of last year,” said Marauders coach Abby Pollart, who starts her third season as Marauders head coach with 15 players returning. “We had a really good spring, and we’ve kept moving forward on that trajectory.

“We’re much farther along than we were at this point last year. Hopefully we can start with the momentum we ended last year with.”

The Marauders have a veteran squad returning with the addition of a pair of talented freshmen as they head into the season opener this weekend in Billings, Mont.

“We’ve got 15 returners who have been in our gym for two seasons or more, a staff going into year three. We have a lot of people who can make some impact, either by solidifying their roles or making an impact in the scoring categories,” Pollart said. “We have two freshmen in the gym who are keeping up with the pace and doing good things.”

Nehkyah Ellis, a graduate student from Central Point, Ore., leads the way. The 5-foot-11 outside hitter was named the Marauders’ Player to Watch in the preseason by the NSIC. She’s been one of the team’s leading attackers the past few seasons, leading the tea with 238 kills last year. She also ranked second on the team with 288 digs on the back row and led U-Mary with 27 aces.

Maddie Cooper, a junior from Fargo Davies, posted a career-high 67 total blocks as a sophomore. She finished second on the team with 178 kill and led the team with a .232 hitting percentage.

Kaia Sueker, the Marauders’ libero, had a career-high 452 digs last year. The Marshall, Minn., native ranked second in the NSIC with 4.71 per set.

Reyna Isenbart finished third on the team with 158 kills and second with 59 blocks on right side and the senior from Stratton, Colo., will be relied on once again.

Both of the Marauders’ setters return in Kameron Selvig and Maddie Freed. Freed, a Lawrence, Kan., native, had a team-high 541 assists as a freshman. Selvig, a senior from Jamestown, had 223 assists, averaging 2.62 per set.

“That’s something we haven’t had in the past, tough decisions to make, depth at positions, that’s fun,” Pollart said.

The Marauders will open their season this weekend at the Montana State-Billings Yellowjacket Invitational. U-Mary takes on host MSU-Billings and Lubbock Christian on Friday and Southeastern Oklahoma State and Black hills State on Saturday.

“We’ll look at some different combinations, see what kind of depth we have, what will provide us with a solid core to lean on, see a different combinations in preparation for conference play,” Pollart said.

“We’ve tried to prepare a little differently. We want to make sure we see some good competition early. We want to see what we need to fix quickly, what we can elevate.”

The Northern Sun schedule will provide plenty of challenges.

“Our league has five teams in the top 25 in the nation and that’s wild but we love it,” Pollart said. “The only way we can get to that level is to see that level of opponents every weekend.”

The Marauders hope to continue making strides in the NSIC this season.

“That would be the goal, to keep moving forward,” Pollart said. “The ultimate goal would be to make postseason play. There’s a lot of steps for that to take place but if we keep moving forward at a steady pace, we’ll end up where we deserve to be.

“It’s a great group of young women we have here. It’s a pleasure to be in the gym with them every day. They work hard and get after it but we have fun. It’s a fun place to be.”