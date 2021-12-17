Marauders hangs on for win over Beavers

It’s finals week at the University of Mary, but the only final University of Mary women’s basketball coach Rick Neumann cared about on Friday night was the final score.

And the Marauders passed.

Senior post Lexi Schneider had 18 points and nine rebounds to lead the Marauders to a hard-fought 70-67 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference win over Bemidji State at the McDowell Activity Center.

“What won the game for us was our start,” Neumann said. “Our girls had finals, but I thought we had great energy and executed our game plan. But they’re a good team and they’re gonna make a run at you.”

How about three runs?

U-Mary led 21-6 after one but the Beavers made it 33-24 by halftime. And they came out fast in the third quarter. Sydney Zerr’s 3-pointer with 8:15 pulled Bemidji within 35-33.

The Marauders answered with a 16-4 run to take another big lead.

The end? Hardly.

Rachael Heittola scored 10 of the Beavers next 12 points. Taylor Vold’s layup on a feed by Heitolla with 2:08 left tied the game.

Megan Voit scored the game’s next four points on cuts to the basket, scoring on feeds from Megan Zander and Macy Williams. Williams had five assists to go with 11 points. Voit also had 11 points.

Trailing 66-62, Bemidji got a layup by Trinity Yoder before sending Zander to the line for two free throws. Heittola then buried a 3-pointer to make it 68-67. Zander followed with two more free throws and all the Beavers could get at the end was a half-court heave by Heittola.

In a battle of two of the better posts in the NSIC, Schneider played to a virtual draw with Bemidji State junior Rachael Heittola, who ended the night with 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

“Rachael’s a great player. It helps that we have Megan Voit and Megan Zander who can make threes, it makes them sag off me a little bit,” Schneider said. “It’s easier to get baskets.”

It was Schneider’s quickness versus Heitolla’s power. Schneider moved around down low and hit eight of 10 shots from the field. Heittola countered with a power game that had Schneider in foul trouble late. She was 9-for-16 from the field, including a clutch 3-pointer late.

“I use my quickness and she uses her size advantage on me, so there is a little back and forth,” Schneider added.

Neumann expected a battle, and the Marauders go the help he said they needed from other post players.

“Our posts got 31 (points) compared to her 23. I thought our post depth was the difference,” Neumann said.

Addison Rozell had seven points and Mo Hakim added six to help Schneider.

Vold ended the night with 12 points and Yoder 10 for Bemidji.

The Marauders snapped a three-game skid that started when they were outscored 15-0 in the last eight minutes of a loss at Northern State. Friday’s game was the first of four straight at home where they are 4-0.

