Marauders finish 10th at national meet

The University of Mary women’s cross country team saved its best performance for the biggest stage.

The Marauders, ranked No. 21 in the nation following a third-place regional finish, exceeded expectations with a 10th-place finish on Saturday in the NCAA Division II championships in St. Leo, Florida.

Freshman Alyssa Becker led the way, earning All-America honors with a 17th-place individual finish. The Seabeck, Wash., native turned in a time of 21:08.5 on the 6K course.

“Alyssa ran fearlessly in her first national meet, which is such an impressive thing to do as a freshman,” Marauders coach Jamison Dietrich said. “Alyssa had one of the most impressive freshman seasons in school history and has a bright future ahead of her.”

Becker was in 89th place after the first 550 meters and steadily moved up, reaching the halfway mark in 38th place and moving up 17 spots to 21st at the 5K mark.

The Marauders placed five runners in the top 139 overall and the trop 120 for team scoring, finishing with 353 points for 10th place. Adams State won the team title with 59 points, followed by Grand Valley State (79), Augustana (118), Colorado Mines (197), Wingate (208), Queens (254), Colorado-Colorado Springs (263), Lee (297), Western Colorado (321) and U-Mary.

Northern Sun member Minnesota-Duluth placed 26th (580) after edging U-Mary in the regional meet two weeks ago.

“The game plan was to start out conservatively and take advantage of teams who get too excited and go out too fast,” Dietrich said. “At the first split with were in 29th as a team but the women were all feeling great. Then they moved hard after the halfway mark and made up places left and right. They fought all the way to the line and finished with exactly what our goal was – top 10.”

Taylor Hestekin, running at nationals for the third time, finished 79th out of 255 runners. The junior All-American from Scranton passed 24 runners over the final half of the race and crossed in 21:57.5.

Starlynn Costa, who earned all-region honors along with Becker and Hestekin, finished 82nd. The junior from South St. Paul, Minn., finished in 22:00.8 and moved up 14 places over the final 3,000 meters in her second national meet.

Lacey Feist was U-Mary fourth finisher. A senior from Bowman, she placed 97th in 22:10.0, moving up 52 spots over the final half of the course.

Freshman Ellen Moore from Oshkosh, Wis., rounded out the Marauders’ scoring, coming in 139th in 22:38.4.

Taryn Ceglowski finished 153rd in 22:51.2 and Kristine Kalthoff 173rd in 23:07.0.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0