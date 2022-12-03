Marauders, Dragons split NSIC doubleheader

The University of Mary and Minnesota State-Moorhead split a Northern Sun basketball doubleheader on Saturday.

The Dragon men and Marauder women picked up league victories at the McDowell Activity Center.

Jaden Stanley-Williams paced four Dragons in double figures with 22 points in an 88-55 victory over U-Mary. Gavin Baumgartner (14), Jacob Beeninga (12) and Dane Zimmer (10) also hit double digits for Moorhead (7-2, 2-01 NSIC), which jumped out to a 48-23 halftime lead.

Kam Warrens led the Marauders (4-2, 1-2 NSIC) with 12 points. Deven Franks added 11 and Zyon Smith and Treyton Mattern each chipped in with 10.

The U-Mary men host Dickinson State on Tuesday, Dec. 6 in a non-conference contest at the McDowell Activity Center.

The Marauders women’s team won its third straight game and improved to 2-0 in the NSIC, rallying in the fourth quarter to beat the Dragons.

U-Mary outscored MSU-Moorhead 28-16 in the final period to pull away for an 83-75 victory.

Megan Zander, Zoe Velde and Addison Rozell scored in double figures for the Marauders.

Zander hit three three-pointers and led the Marauders (3-2, 2-0 NSIC) with 23 points, adding four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Velde went 5-for-5 from the field, including a pair of threes, and finished with 16 points and three assists. Rozell posted a double double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. She also shared team-high honors with four assists.

Mariah McKeever led MSU-Moorhead (4-3, 1-2 NSIC) with 25 points and six rebounds. Olivia Skibiel added 14 points and Natalie Jens 13 for the Dragons.

The victory gave Marauders coach Rick Neumann his 150th career win.

The Marauders host Minot State on Tuesday at the McDowell Activity Center.