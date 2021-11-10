Marauders conquer feisty Bottineau squad

Veterans weren't the only ones honored Tuesday evening at the Schwan Cadillac Rink by the U-Mary Marauders men's hockey team. The rest of the fans were as well, as the Marauders put on a good show against the visiting Dakota College-Bottineau Lumberjacks.

Thanks to a three-goal third period led by Seth Cushing (goal and two assists), Marcus Kopp (goal) and Alex Flicek (goal and an assist), the Marauders extended their winning streak to eight and bumped their record to 13-2 with a 3-0 shutout.

"We've gone eleven periods in a row without giving up a goal," Marauders head coach Dan Huntley said. "Our goaltending is phenomenal right now, our defensemen are breaking us out fairly cleanly and blocked a lot of shots tonight, which takes a team-first mentality. When we're doing that well, we're a pretty good team."

The shutout effort by U-Mary was hardly guaranteed. Bottineau pushed the Marauders hard throughout the contest, forced U-Mary to take several penalties, and generally made life difficult for a U-Mary team that has found itself scoring at will against many other teams.

"In the first period, I thought we moved the puck well," Huntley said. "In the second period, our wingers had some issues on the side boards breaking us out. That was the difference between the first and the second."

Play in the first period between the two teams was back-and-forth with a slight slant to U-Mary control, as they had multiple minute-long stretches of puck possession in the Bottineau end of things. A solid defensive effort and timely saves by Matt Trulsen, the Bottineau netminder, kept the Marauders off the board into the first intermission.

The first intermission was highlighted by a ceremony where the Marauders took off the camo-styled jerseys they wore and presented them to a number of veterans in attendance, with the crowd applauding their service. With their jerseys handed off and their normal home whites back on, it was back to business for the Marauders.

A spectacular diving save by Trulsen just over a minute and a half into the second period on what appeared to be a guaranteed goal, followed by a save Trulsen made off his helmet and was then cleared out of harm's way by a teammate, galvanized Bottineau and thanks to some sloppy play by U-Mary wingers in all three zones, the Lumberjacks were able to enjoy several extended stretches in U-Mary's defensive zone.

"I think we had a little of the tempo and then they took it back," Huntley said. "And then we just had to persevere. We are a little bit deeper and that winds on teams as the game goes. It just wore down on their defensemen."

U-Mary escaped allowing the first goal by mere inches in the second period, as a rolling puck just did slide by the nearside post with U-Mary goalie Kyle Hayden out of position and unable to stop its progress.

"Both goalies were as good as you can be in the second period, it was fun to watch them duel," Huntley said. "Kyle had some phenomenal saves in the second, as did Trulsen."

Bottineau drew its third penalty of the game late in the second period, which allowed the Lumberjacks time in both the middle and final frame with a man up, but they couldn't solve U-Mary's penalty kill, which was swarming all night long.

The third period saw the two teams get chippier and chippier with each other, and the end result was a two-minute session of four-on-four play after each team was awarded a roughing penalty.

Shortly after the double penalties expired, U-Mary finally broke through. A wraparound shot by Cushing from the side of the Bottineau net just did manage to sneak through Trulsen's legs, finally giving the Marauder fans in attendance something to cheer about.

"All three of our goals came within two or three feet of the net," Huntley said. "That's all we had to do, try to get to him and get in close because he's too good. I was happy with our ability to get in and dig for those goals."

After Bottineau drew yet another careless penalty out of the Marauders, one the Marauders needed Hayden at his best during, a rush found Cushing, Kopp and Flicek in front of the net, and while Cushing and Flicek were unable to find a gap in Trulsen's defenses, Kopp finally made a shot count.

"We had Isaiah Thomas out tonight, who's a good forward for us, and I made the choice to put one of our fifth-line forwards up there [on the second line]," Huntley said. "The opportunity came up for him to play in the game and he was able to score. We were happy for him to do that."

The two-goal lead gave the Marauders a fire they hadn't displayed since the first period, and they finally drew a penalty that put them onto the power play. While U-Mary was unable to score during those two minutes, they did waste precious time Bottineau needed to attempt a comeback.

With time winding down and Bottineau's goal empty, Flicek corralled the puck after Cushing made a bid for his second goal of the night and calmly deposited it in the Lumberjacks net from a sharp angle with just over a minute remaining in the game. The empty-net goal was U-Mary's 45th, and final, shot on goal of the night.

"It was a pretty clean game, it was fun to watch, it was a good college hockey game," Huntley said. "It was fun to be apart of."

Time finally ran out and the Marauders were able to celebrate their eighth win in a row. Kyle Hayden, who is now 9-2 on the year, stopped all 38 Lumberjack shots he faced in the shutout.

Now the Marauders will look to finally get healthy after a long stretch where players were finding their way in and out of the lineup.

"We played seven guys at defense tonight," Huntley said. "Andrew Heckaman had a concussion and he's been out for a few games. We got Ryan Wolf, who hasn't played since the second game of the year, back from an MCL sprain. Cyril Nagurski should be back this weekend, so we should finally have all eight of our defensive corps healthy for the first time since the first game of the year.

"I don't think anybody has eight defensemen as good as the guys we have, and that should be a good thing in the long run for our team."

