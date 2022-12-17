 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marauders, Beavers split NSIC doubleheader

A strong finish helped the University of Mary women’s basketball team pick up a road win and a season sweep of Minot State.

The Marauders outscored the Beavers 24-9 over the final 10 minutes to rally for a 59-54 victory at the Minot State Dome on Saturday.

Reese Wishart went 7-for-10 from the field and finished with 17 points to pace three U-Mary players in double figures with a game-high 17 points. Megan Voit sank five three-pointers and finished with 15. Megan Zander added 12 points. Ryleigh Wacha finished with seven points and a team-leading five rebounds.

The Marauders hit 8 of 10 field-goal attempts while holding Minot State to 3-for-15 shooting in the final quarter.

U-Mary (5-4, 4-2 NSIC) won the first meeting between the two teams 61-44 on Dec. 6 at the McDowell Activity Center.

Natasha Elliott finished with 16 points and Kate Head had 13 for Minot State (5-7, 1-5 NSIC).

The Minot State men outscored the Marauders 48-41 in the second half to earn a split in their season series with an 82-76 victory.

Khari Broadway led three Beavers in double figures, finishing with 21. Camron Dunfee added 15 and Jalen Cook 11.

Minot State improved to 6-4, 3-3 in the NSIC. U-Mary won the first matchup between the two teams, 72-69 on Nov. 22 in Bismarck.

Zyon Smith scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Marauders (6-4, 2-4 NSIC). Kam Warrens added 20 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Treyton Mattern had 17 points for U-Mary.

The Marauders return to action on Dec. 30-31, traveling to Bemidji State and Minnesota-Crookston.

Women

U-Mary 59, Minot State 54

U-Mary;9;21;35;59

Minot State;11;30;45;54

U-MARY (59): Ryleigh Wacha 7, Megan Zander 12, Megan Voit 15, Addison Rozell 4, Zoe Velde 2, Reese Wishart 17, Julia Fitterer 2. Totals: 20-46 FG, 14-17 FT, 31 rebounds (Wacha 5), 16 fouls, 12 assists (Zander 8). Three-pointers: 5-15 (Voit 5).

MINOT STATE (54): Kate Head 13, Vilborg Jonsdottir 2, Lorelei McIver 6, Natasha Elliott 16, Emma Mogen 5, Jaime Skeggs 7, Breianna Smestad 5. Totals: 21-58 FG, 8-9 FT, 33 rebounds (McIver 9), 16 fouls, 11 assists (Jonsdottir 3, McIver 3). Three-pointers: 4-14 (Head 1, Elliott 1, Mogen 1, Skeggs 1).

Records: U-Mary 5-4, 4-2 NSIC; Minot State 5-7, 1-5 NSIC.

Men

Minot State 82, U-Mary 76

U-Mary;35;41;--;76

Minot State;34;48;--;82

U-MARY (76): Zyon Smith 22, Treyton Mattern 17, Kam Warrens 20, Lucas Mayer 5, Ty Rogers 6, Jeremiah Jones 6. Totals: 28-67 FG, 15-18 FT, 30 rebounds (Warrens 8), 19 fouls (Smith), 5 assists. Three-pointers: 5-20 (Smith 3, Warrens 2).

MINOT STATE (82): Camron Dunfee 15, Michael Jok 3, Khari Broadway 21, Connor Hollenback 7, Jaxon Gunville 6, Javeon Tolliver 6, Roman Srejma 7, Jalen Cook 11. Totals: 28-58 FG, 19-21 FT, 42 rebounds (Hollenbeck 10), 19 fouls (Srejma), 11 assists (Broadway 3, Hollenbeck 3). Three-pointers: 7-17 (Dunfee 1, Jok 1, Gunville 2, Srejma 1, Cook 2).

Records: U-Mary 6-4, 2-4 NSIC; Minot State 6-4, 3-3 NSIC.

