Marauders, Beavers split NSIC doubleheader

A strong finish helped the University of Mary women’s basketball team pick up a road win and a season sweep of Minot State.

The Marauders outscored the Beavers 24-9 over the final 10 minutes to rally for a 59-54 victory at the Minot State Dome on Saturday.

Reese Wishart went 7-for-10 from the field and finished with 17 points to pace three U-Mary players in double figures with a game-high 17 points. Megan Voit sank five three-pointers and finished with 15. Megan Zander added 12 points. Ryleigh Wacha finished with seven points and a team-leading five rebounds.

The Marauders hit 8 of 10 field-goal attempts while holding Minot State to 3-for-15 shooting in the final quarter.

U-Mary (5-4, 4-2 NSIC) won the first meeting between the two teams 61-44 on Dec. 6 at the McDowell Activity Center.

Natasha Elliott finished with 16 points and Kate Head had 13 for Minot State (5-7, 1-5 NSIC).

The Minot State men outscored the Marauders 48-41 in the second half to earn a split in their season series with an 82-76 victory.

Khari Broadway led three Beavers in double figures, finishing with 21. Camron Dunfee added 15 and Jalen Cook 11.

Minot State improved to 6-4, 3-3 in the NSIC. U-Mary won the first matchup between the two teams, 72-69 on Nov. 22 in Bismarck.

Zyon Smith scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Marauders (6-4, 2-4 NSIC). Kam Warrens added 20 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Treyton Mattern had 17 points for U-Mary.

The Marauders return to action on Dec. 30-31, traveling to Bemidji State and Minnesota-Crookston.