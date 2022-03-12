Marauders' Barnarhdt takes fourth at 133 pounds at NCAA D-II national meet

Reece Barnhardt placed fourth at 133 pounds at nationals on Saturday, the highest ever finish for a University of Mary wrestler in the school's NCAA Division II era.

Barnhardt, a freshman from Bismarck (St. Mary's), went 4-2 overall in the tournament and 2-1 on Saturday.

Barnhardt, seeded sixth, defeated Devin Flannery of Millersville in his first match on Saturday. He followed that with an 8-6 decision over Majid Corbett of Limestone.

In the third-place match, Barnhardt was beaten by Nebraska-Kearney's Wesley Dawkins.

Overall, the Marauders finished 21st in the meet, which was held in St. Louis, with 17 points.

