Marauder women second after first day of NSIC conference track meet

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

U-MARY WOMEN THIRD

Ida Narbuvoll won the 10,000-meter run to lead the University of Mary to second place in the team standings after the first day of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference meet in Duluth.

The Marauders’ 46 points trail only Minnesota-Mankato’s 53 in the 13-team field. Augustana (45) is third.

Running second into the 25th and final lap, Narbuvoll kicked it into high gear to win by more than nine seconds with a provisional qualifying time of 35:15.50. Teammate Lacey Feist crossed third in 36:36.97.

Lexus Lovan led a 1-3 finish in the long jump with a mark of 19-4.75. D’Andra Morris (18-8.50) was third. She added a fourth in the high jump (5-6).

In the 3,000-meter steeplecase, Starylnn Costa (11:00.62) and Abigail Jones (11:07.84) were fourth and fifth.

The U-Mary men are 10th with eight points. Steven Brown’s fourth in the 10,000 (31:38.12) and Astley Davis’ sixth in the long jump (22-9.75.) led the way.

Augustana (48) holds an 12-point lead over MSU-Moorhead.

