Marauder men finish weekend sweep

Davids Atelbauers sank the game-winning free throw with 50 seconds remaining to help the University of Mary defeat Minnesota State-Mankato and complete a weekend home sweep in Northern Sun basketball.

The Marauders scored the final six points of the game over the final minute to earn a 65-60 victory over the Mavericks at the McDowell Activity Center.

Shawn Hopkins’ basket with 1:11 remaining put Minnesota State-Mankato ahead 60-59, but the final stretch belonged to U-Mary.

Atelbauers sank a pair of free throws 21 seconds later, putting the Marauders in front for good.

Atelbauers, Lucas Mayer and Matthew Johnson sealed the win with clutch free throws in the closing 21 seconds.

Johnson led the Marauders (7-11, 6-7 NSIC) with 14 points. Gertautus Urbonavicius finished with 13 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Kam Warrens and Atelbauers each had eight, Regan Tollefson seven and Veljko Radakovic six.

Hopkins paced the Mavericks (10-6, 4-6 NSIC) with 17 points and nine rebounds. Tyrell Stuttley added 11 and Harrison Braudis 10.

Minnesota State-Mankato outscored U-Mary 21-10 in the second quarter turning a three-point deficit after one period into a 36-28 halftime lead and the Mavericks went on to post a 74-60 victory.

Maddy Olson paced three players in double figures for Minnesota State-Mankato, which bounced back from a road loss at Minot State on Friday to gain a weekend NSIC road split.

Olson finished with 15 points, Joey Batt 13 and Destinee Bursch 11 for MSU-Mankato (13-4, 9-4 NSIC). Rylee Menster added nine and Emily Russo eight.

Lexie Schneider led the Marauders with 13 points and Ryleigh Wacha posted a double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Macy Williams added eight points and Addison Rozell seven for U-Mary (10-12, 4-9 NSIC).

The Marauders travel to Winona State on Friday, Jan. 28 and Upper Iowa on Saturday, Jan. 29.

Men

U-Mary 65, Minnesota State-Mankato 60

Minnesota State-Mankato;29;31;--;60

U-Mary;26;39;--;65

MINNESOTA STATE-MANKATO – Shawn Hopkins 17, Tyrell Stuttley 11, Harrison Braudis 10, Devonte Thedford 9, Malik Willingham 5, Quincy Anderson 4, Kelby Kramer 4. Totals: 22-60 FG, 13-19 FT, 20 fouls (Thedford), 32 rebounds (Hopkins 9). Three-pointers: 3-14 (Braudis 2, Willingham 1).

U-MARY – Gertautas Urbonavicius 13, Kam Warrens 8, Lucas Mayer 5, Treyton Matters 2, Deven Franks 2, Matthew Johnson 14, Davids Atelbauers 8, Regan Tollefson 7, Veljko Radakovic 6. Totals: 25-56 FG, 11-16 FT, 18 fouls, 40 rebounds (Urbonavicius 8). Three-pointers: 4-18 (Urbonavicius 1, Johnson 2, Atelbauers 1).

Records: MSUM 10-6, 4-6 NSIC; U-Mary 7-11, 6-7 NSIC.

Women

Minnesota State-Mankato 74, U-Mary 60

Minnesota State-Mankato;15;36;60;74

U-Mary;18;28;42;60

MINNESOTA STATE-MANKATO – Maddy Olson 15, Joey Batt 13, Rylee Menster 9, Taylor Theusch 6, Mikayla Nachazel 6, Destinee Bursch 11, Molly Ihle 0, Emily Russo 8, Tayla Stuttley 6. Totals: 28-68 FG, 9-11 FT, 19 fouls, 33 rebounds (Ihle 7). Three-pointers: 9-28 (Olson 3, Menster 1, Theusch 2, Bursch 1, Stuttley 2).

U-MARY – Lexie Schneider 13, Ryleigh Wacha 11, Macy Williams 8, Addison Rozell 7, Carly Kottsick 6, Julia Fitterer 6, Reese Wishart 4, Cadee Ryckman 3, Ellie Hasz 2. Totals: 24-56 FG, 7-11 FT, 13 fouls, 42 rebounds (Wacha 10). Three-pointers: 5-23 (Wacha 1, Rozell 1, Fitterer 2, Ryckman 1).

Records: Minnesota State-Mankato 13-4, 9-4 NSIC; U-Mary 10-12, 4-9 NSIC.

