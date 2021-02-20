Marauder men drop finale, women end season on two-game winning streak

The University of Mary men's basketball team ended its season with its sixth straight loss, falling to Minot State 71-65 on Saturday at the MAC.

The Marauders got 25 points and nine rebounds for Trever Kaiser, but Minot State got 24 points and nine assists from Max Cody to complete the Northern Sun weekend sweep in Bismarck.

Minot State earned one of the four playoff spots from the NSIC North. Those four along with four from the NSIC South head to Sioux Falls for the Northern Sun tournament, beginning on Thursday.

The Beavers' (6-4 NSIC North, 8-6 overall) six-point win Saturday was one fewer than their come-from-behind 76-69 win Friday night.

Kody Dwyer pumped in 18 points for the Beavers, while Melvin Newbern piled up a 14-point, 14-rebound double double. Minot State had 17 assists to just seven turnovers.

The Marauders were limited to 37% shooting as they finished the season with a record of 4-12.

Josh Sipes (11) and Matthew Johnson (10) were each in double figures. Lucas Mayer pulled down nine rebounds to go with his six points off the bench.

U-Mary 73, Minot State 67