Mandan's record very misleading

Three games into the season and one thing is clear about Mandan's record, it's very misleading.

The Braves are yet to win, but the three teams they have played -- West Fargo Sheyenne, No. 5 Bismarck and No. 1 Century -- have not lost.

It took a half-court heave by Century's Will Ware at the horn to keep Mandan from winning at the No. 1 Patriots' gym on Friday night. An epic performance by Bismarck's Treysen Eaglestaff (42 points, 8 assists, 7 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 blocks), kept the Braves out of the win column a couple days earlier.

Other than senior star Aaron Grubb, the Braves are breaking in basically a new team, which is a big reason coach Brandon Schafer is so upbeat despite the tough start standings-wise.

"We went to four team camps this summer, but not everybody was there, we have a lot of baseball guys," Schafer said of his team, which has several three-sport athletes. "Other than open gyms, our first practice really was the first time these guys have played together. The amount of progress this team has made over a very short period of time has been really exciting to see."

The Braves' got off to a shaky start against Sheyenne, losing by 25 points, but have made rapid progress since.

"It's kind of been new experience after new experience," Schafer said. "The first game, it was the first varsity game for most of our guys. The second game against BHS, they'd never seen pressure like that. Against Century, the No. 1 team in the state, they have so much talent and size. Each time out, we've gotten a lot better."

The schedule doesn't let off much this week. The Braves host 2-1 St. Mary's Friday, before a road trip to Belcourt to face 2-0 Turtle Mountain Saturday.

"Everyone has a point in their schedule like this, it just so happens ours is right now," Schafer said. "What we've seen is these kids hit the floor and just compete. They're not intimidated. They accept any challenge."

The Braves are getting contributions across the board.

Senior Aaron Grubb leads the way scoring-wise at 15.7 points per game. Luke Darras, another senior, has been instant offense off the bench at nearly 13 per contest.

Tahrye Frank (10.3 ppg) is coming off a 22-point performance against Century, while Lucas Burgum, Karsyn Jablonski and Nathan Gerding are capable of going for double figures.

"We have a lot of guys that are skilled and that continue to get better in all aspects of the game," Schafer said.

The Braves share the ball well. They're averaging nearly 16 assists per game. Frank has 14 dimes. Jablonski 12.

"We're doing a really good job moving the basketball," Schafer said. "I think we're a tough team to defend."

The Braves have struggled with turnovers (74), but Bismarck High's relenting pressure, in particular, will give anyone night sweats.

The Braves have done a solid job overcoming their primary deficiency -- size. Grubb and Burgum are the tallest two on the roster at 6-foot-3.

They make up for it with a lot of bicep. Several of the players are also were key contributors in football.

"Physically, we're strong. You can just see it," Schafer said. "And our kids have fight. They're not going to shy away from it."

That was the case against Century, which goes 6-10, 6-7, 6-5, 6-4 among its starters, yet the Braves were nearly even on the glass (40-36).

For Schafer, it's among the many positives to point to.

"The kids are starting to believe. Yeah, 0-3, doesn't look the best, but this team is going to do some special things," he said. "I love this team. I love the potential of what we can do. It's fun to be their coach and I'm really excited to see how much better we can get."

