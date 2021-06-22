Mandan's Manley among five to earn special recognition from NDAPSSA

A common bond exists between the five individuals who are this year’s recipients of the Special Achievement Award presented annually by North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

The common bond: Longevity and a strong commitment to their respective sports.

Dave Tews, Shon Horgan, Mark Frost, Ralph Manley and Kent Van Ells are this year’s recipients of the award.

Those who received the award needed at least 75 percent approval of NDAPSSA members.

Dave Tews, Jamestown gymnastics

Tews retired after this past season. He had coached the Jamestown High School gymnastics program for 43 years, and was the national coach of the year finalist during the 2020-21 season.

He had numerous honors throughout his career. He was the Eastern Dakota Conference coach of the year seven times and the Western Dakota Association coach of the year three times.

His teams and individuals also performed at a high level.

Tews’ athletes won five individual state titles. He coached 42 all-state athletes and 62 all-conference performers.

His career gymnastics record was 367-157.