Mandan Seven Seas softball looking for another McQuade tournament title

The Mandan Seven Seas softball team is seeking another McQuade Charity Softball Tournament championship this weekend, and this time in a tougher division.

Team manager Jerry Zachmeier and many of his teammates have been playing softball for nearly 30 years, and many had played in the McQuade tournament before banding together in 2016. They've played in every McQuade tournament since, and regardless of experience, the players jibe well when they are on the field, according to Zachmeier.

"We are just a group of guys that are kind of like a family," he said.

The team won its first championship last year after several years of falling short. Zachmeier said that winning McQuade is a milestone any local softball player dreams of accomplishing.

"It felt fantastic. For a lot of us, it was our first time winning a tournament," he said.

The win capped off what was a fantastic season for the team, according to Zachmeier. It placed fourth in the Men's Rec I division of the USA Softball of North Dakota state tournament last year. The team competed in the Men's Rec I division in last year's McQuade tournament and took the title.

The results in those tournaments prompted the association to move the team up a division this year to Men's D. Zachmeier said the jump from a recreational division to a competitive division will be a test, but one that the team welcomes.

"We accept the challenge with open arms," he said. "Having the double-elimination (bracket) will give us an extra chance."

The competitive aspect is only part of the tournament's appeal. Zachmeier said one of his favorite things about the event is the atmosphere. The tournament offers vendors through the weekend, and it provides players with opportunities to meet other people from around the state and the country.

"It’s just a chance to get together on a weekend and have a great time," Zachmeier said.

This year's three-day tournament will feature 422 teams. The vast quantity of teams coming to compete will bring thousands of visitors to the Bismarck-Mandan area.

Mandan Seven Seas' goal for this year is to go out and have fun, but the team also is excited to play for another title. Zachmeier said that winning last year is one of his favorite McQuade memories.

"Winning is always a byproduct of having guys there that are on the same page," he said.

Mandan Seven Seas will not play in the first round because of a bye. The team's first game will be a second-round matchup on Saturday at 11:40 a.m. on Diamond 4 of the Mandan Softball Complex.

For more information about the tournament or to view the tournament brackets, go to https://www.mcquades.com/softball.

Reach Zachary Weiand at 701-250-8244 or zachary.weiand@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.