Mandan man hits it big in Vegas, wins over $367,000 at poker tournament

Harlen Miller skipped his niece's wedding last weekend to play poker in Vegas.

Turns out, both ended up big winners.

Miller, who lives in Mandan and grew up in St. Anthony, overcame long-shot odds late to win $367,801 at the Mid-Stakes Poker Tour Venetian $1,100 Main Event on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

The 63-year-old retired former office supply company owner, hit a king on the river with 8-to-1 odds at the time of the flop to beat Ryan Dodd, a pro poker player, who had to settle for second place and nearly $237,000. Miller was sitting on pocket queens to Dodd's ace-jack. After Dodd got a 10 on the turn, only a king or a queen could save Miller. He got the king for a straight.

Miller's niece, Macie Vogel of Bismarck, was getting married in Montana, but Miller had to follow his gut to Sin City.

"I just had a really strong feeling about this tournament. I had to go," Miller said. "I don't really know what it was, but I thought I could take it down, or get real close to it.

"I can get (Macie) a better wedding present now."

Even without Harlen in attendance, there was still plenty of Miller representation at the matrimony. Harlen Miller has 12 sisters and six brothers, with no twins.