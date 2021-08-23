 Skip to main content
Mandan golfers win Dickinson meet in tiebreaker over Century
 For several years, Mandan High School's girls golf program has hung in the upper tier of at the state level. The Braves have finished in the top five in the state tournament the last six years with a best of third last fall.

  And once in a while the Braves rise up and beat everybody. That happened Monday as Mandan won the Dickinson Invitational at the Heart River course with a 339. That tied the Braves with Century for first place, and they won on the fifth-score tiebreaker.

 Mandan had two third-place finishes and a fifth to show for its first three tournaments of the season. On Monday, some things fell into place.

 "The conditions were kind of tough today. We were on the longest women's course in the state. Our girls have done a lot of work in the weight room ... so the wind didn't bother us as much today and the length (of the course) didn't bother us as much," Mandan head coach Dean Johs said. "We played some really tough golf.

 "We took advantage of a bad situation. I feel bad that Century's No. 5 had to withdraw."

 The withdrawal worked to Mandan's advantage on the fifth-score tiebreaker. Mandan's No. 5, Brooklyn Monteith, carded a 103 to edge Century's Regan Braun by four shots. Century's Kambree Hauglie, who had to withdraw, had shot in the 80s her last three rounds.

 "Things fell the right way for us and we took advantage of the opportunity," Johs observed. 

 Sophomore Anna Huettl led the Braves with a 75 to earn tournament medalist honors by four strokes. Senior Aysia Mettler carded an 85, followed by eighth grader Brittyn Mettler with an 88 and sophomore Ruby Heydt with a 91. Monteith, an eight grader, and sophomore Rylee Meyers shot scores of 102 and 103, respectively. 

 Johs said he was delighted to see Huettl take individual honors for the first time as a varsity golfer.

 "She had a bad first tournament, but other than that she's been a shot or two off the lead," Johs noted. "... She was determined to get it. She made a couple of errors in Jamestown and lost by one and a couple errors at Tom O'Leary (on Friday) and lost by three."

Mandan had not won a tournament for 11 months. The Braves claimed top honors at an invitational in Minot last September and went on to finish second in the West Region tournament and third at state.

 Johs said Monday's win should encourage a young team that plays in a competitive environment.

 "We've been working with our girls, telling them to go out and do their thing the best they possibly can," he said. "We had a tough East-West (in Jamestown). Century beat us by more than 40 shots. ... This helps. ... We still have a lot of work to do, but this validates the work they've put in."

 West Region teams get a week-long break before playing again. The next tournament is scheduled Tuesday, Aug. 31 at Riverwood.

 "The next one is the Century invite on their home course. It will be even tougher," Johs noted.

mb

DICKINSON INVITATIONAL

(Heart River Golf Course)

Team Scores

1. Mandan 339. 2. Century 339. 3. Legacy 345. 4. Minot 364. 5. Bismarck 372. 6. Dickinson 378. 7. Williston 386. 8. St. Mary's 398. 9. Jamestown 413. 10. Watford City 549.

 NOTE: Mandan won fifth-score tiebreaker.

Individual Results

(Top 10)

1. Anna Huettl, Man, 75. 2. (tie) Leah Herbel, C; Ava Kalanek, L, 79. 4. Carrie Carmichael, Wil, 81. 5. Lola Homiston, D, 82. 6. (tie) Aliyah Iverson, C; Aysia Mettler, Man, 85. 8. (tie) Hannah Herbel, C; Mackenzie Strange, Min, 86. 10. (tie) Anne Hulst, L; Madison Lien, L; Brittyn Mettler, Man; Cali Wilson, Min, 88.

By Team

Mandan (339): Anna Huettl 75, Aysia Mettler 85, Brittyn Mettler 88, Ruby Heydt 91, Brooklyn Monteith 102, Rylee Meyers 103.

Century (339): Leah Herbel 79, Aliyah Iverson 85, Hannah Herbel 86, Navisha Soni 89, Regan Braun 107, Kambree Hauglie WD.

Legacy (345): Ava Kalanek 79, Anne Hulst 88, Madison Lien 88, Brooke Hollar 90, Kya Guidinger 93, Lauren Beck 98.

Minot (364): Mackenzie Strange 86, Cali Wilson 88, Sidney Ressler 93, Addison Sorenson 97, Avery Falcon 99, Morgan Strange 102.

Bismarck (372): Katelyn Vogel 90, Grace Stroh 91, Paige Breuer 94, Taylor Kautzman 97, Brooke Bondley 115, Madelynn Fuchs 116.

Dickinson (378): Lola Homiston 82, Chloe Kraenzel 94, Abigail Goettle 100, Hazel Emter 102, Avery Belland 110, Tristyn Baumgartner 116.

Williston (386): Carrie Carmichael 81, Scout Graham 97, Tegan Graham 99, Karrin Rustand 109, Hartly Rider 134, Anyka Wiedrich 135.

St. Mary's (398): Abi Schneider 90, Grace Rieger 100, Lily Haag 102, Maleah Hall 106, Kenzie Hamilton 109, Kiera Oukrop 116.

Jamestown (413): Olivia Sorlie 98, Isabel LeFevre 102, Bria Nieswaag 105, Grace LeFevre 108, Aspen Humes 121, Mylee Michel 122.

Watford City (549): Rylee Lindley 114, Harlee Olson 140, Emma Tomilson 147, Faith Bones 148, Alyssa Holen 163.

