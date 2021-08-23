Mandan golfers win Dickinson meet in tiebreaker over Century

"Things fell the right way for us and we took advantage of the opportunity," Johs observed.

Sophomore Anna Huettl led the Braves with a 75 to earn tournament medalist honors by four strokes. Senior Aysia Mettler carded an 85, followed by eighth grader Brittyn Mettler with an 88 and sophomore Ruby Heydt with a 91. Monteith, an eight grader, and sophomore Rylee Meyers shot scores of 102 and 103, respectively.

Johs said he was delighted to see Huettl take individual honors for the first time as a varsity golfer.

"She had a bad first tournament, but other than that she's been a shot or two off the lead," Johs noted. "... She was determined to get it. She made a couple of errors in Jamestown and lost by one and a couple errors at Tom O'Leary (on Friday) and lost by three."

Mandan had not won a tournament for 11 months. The Braves claimed top honors at an invitational in Minot last September and went on to finish second in the West Region tournament and third at state.

Johs said Monday's win should encourage a young team that plays in a competitive environment.