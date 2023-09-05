Practice can make perfect.

After having problems on set pieces in the season opener, the University of Mary made some changes and adjustments.

Mo Malone delivered in a big way on Monday.

The junior from Placentia, Calif., scored an Olympico for the lone goal in a 1-0 victory over Minnesota State-Moorhead in a Labor Day afternoon contest at the MDU Resources Community Bowl.

It was the first goal of the season for the Marauders and stood up for the first win of the season.

Malone, taking a corner kick from the right side of Dragons goaltender Quinn Carter, launched the ball into the air and hooked it into the far corner of the net in the 18th minute.

“The first match, we were not as successful as we would have liked on set pieces,” Marauders coach Sarah Cook said. “We went back, made some changes, some switches and Mo scored an Olympico.

“She’s definitely practiced it. She scored one like that last year in the preseason. A little precision and a little luck at the same time – it was perfectly placed.”

U-Mary, which played Western Colorado to a 0-0 draw in their opener, picked up its first win of the season, remaining unbeaten at 1-0-1. The Marauders’ Molly Fischer posted her second consecutive shutout to start the season.

Minnesota State-Moorhead managed just one shot in the first half and five in the contest against the Marauders.

“We had a nice defensive effort to win it,” Cook said. “We’ve held teams to under 10 shot the first two games. Fischer did an outstanding job in goal and defensively we were sound.”

Just over a minute after Malone’s goal gave the Marauders the lead, Fischer stopped the Dragons’ best chance of the first half.

Brooklyn Broderick’s shot from the right looked ready to settle in under the crossbar before Fischer punched the ball over the net of the net.

U-Mary had eight shots to MSUM’s four in the second half, with three on frame for each side. Fisher and Carter each had three saves after the break. Fischer finished with four saves and Carter had seven for the Dragons.

“We doubled our shots from the first game,” Cook said. “If we continue to do that, we’re going to have more opportunities to score.”

Ava Vizenor and Olivia Gardner had three shots apiece for U-Mary.

“Ava did a great job in the midfield, helped us stay organized,” Cook said.

She also praised the play of Eli Olson and Tara Young on the defensive end, limiting MSUM’s offensive opportunities.

“They did an outstanding job of playing their roles,” Cook said.

MaLiah Burke, a sophomore from Minot, also played well on the attack.

“She did a great job getting pressure on them up front,” Cook said.

The Marauders (1-0-1) finish non-conference play next weekend in Mankato, Minn., taking on a pair of national powers in Grand Valley State (Mich.) on Friday and Central Missouri on Sunday.

“We’ve got two more non-conference games to try out the waters,” Cook said. “They’re pretty big-time teams. Grand Valley has won seven national titles. Central Missouri has won one and is traditionally an NCAA tournament team.

“It’s going to be a good measuring stick on a neutral field. We’ll take those learning experiences into the NSIC schedule.”

The Marauders are coming off a season in which they won 10 games, went 7-4-4 in the Northern Sun and qualified for the postseason tournament before falling 1-0 at Bemidji State in the quarterfinals.

“We want to start to make our mark in the NSIC,” Cook said. “Our goal to make conference tournament and try to be one of the top four and have a home playoff game.”