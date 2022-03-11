Majettes rally past Eagles, reach title game

The start of the game wasn’t exactly how Minot would have scripted it.

For the Majettes, the finish was perfect.

Facing a double-digit deficit just a matter of minutes into the game, Minot battled back and used a big second half to defeat the East Region champion Fargo Davies Eagles 64-57 on Friday in the semifinals of the state Class A girls basketball tournament at the Bismarck Event Center.

Minot erased a 14-point deficit and earned a rematch with defending state champion Century in Saturday’s title game.

Things were looking bleak early.

“It certainly wasn’t how we wanted to come out,” Minot coach Jason Schwarz said. “They came out hot and hit some buckets. They took it to us right away and got us back on our heels a little bit. But it’s a long game and the game’s not decided in the first couple of minutes.”

Fargo Davies opened the game on a 17-4 run over the first six minutes and the Eagles used an 11-0 run late in the first half to take a 36-22 lead.

But Minot was unfazed.

“I kept it calm. I just knew we had to relax,” said Majettes eighth-grade standout Leelee Bell. “I knew some of my teammates were anxious so I had to keep it calm.”

Bell sparked the Minot comeback, scoring 11 points in the first half to stabilize the offense after Davies’ fast start. She scored 16 points in the second half as the Majettes rallied and took the lead for good, finishing the game with 27 points, nine rebounds, two assists and three blocked shots.

“We need her to score,” Schwarz said. “We need our scorers to score. She came out and was pulling the trigger from a little too far away and we had to get back to our basics and get some easy looks at the rim, whether it’s getting to the free throw line or just getting a layup.

“Sometimes seeing that ball going through the hoop gets you going. That’s what she did and then it was all over after that, she got into her rhythm.”

“It was getting easy shots. Our threes were not hitting – maybe some of them, but we knew we would have to hit our close shots,” Bell said.

Presley Bennett hit a three-pointer just before the first-half buzzer to pull Minot within 36-25 at the intermission. The Majettes opened the second half on a 15-2 run to pull within 38-37. Bell had four points and Mariah Evenson – who finished with 17 points and seven rebounds – had four in that stretch.

Ashton Safranski – who finished with 16 to lead the Eagles – hit a three-pointer to restore a four-point lead at 41-37, but Minot went on a 10-2 run to take a 47-43 lead with 10:36 remaining.

“I thought our kids stayed pretty calm and poised and collected through the whole game, through all the momentum shifts and swings, the ups and downs. Pretty mature for a young crew to do it,” Schwarz said.

Minot, after shooting 37 percent (10 for 27) in the first half, shot the lights out in the second half – hitting 13 of 18 from the field (72.2 percent). They finished the game shooting 51.1 percent from the field.

Fargo Davies, meanwhile, hit just 5 of 27 (18.5 percent) in the second half after shooting 48.3 percent (14 for 29) in the first half.

Schwarz said the difference was simple.

“Defense, without a doubt,” he said. “It’s what we talked about at halftime. We made everything extremely difficult for them in that second half. It was our defense. We got stops, we got rebounds, we didn’t let them get too many offensive rebounds so that was key.

“Then coming down on the other end and being patient, not just throwing the ball away and having empty possessions like we did the first half, not giving ourselves a chance to score.”

Minot built a seven-point lead, only to watch Davies rally with a 9-2 run that evened it up at 55-55 with 3:43 to go on a short jumper by Ava Wild, who finished with 14 for the Eagles.

But Minot answered by holding the Eagles scoreless for three and a half minutes and reeling off nine straight points to pull away.

“The momentum swings during the game,” Schwarz said. “There was one there toward the end and once again it would have been real easy to get lost in the game and lose your focus. But we kept our focus, did the things we had done all half, being tight and solid on the defensive end and taking care of the ball and moving it on offense and making sure we got good looks.”

Minot (21-4) takes on Century (24-0) at 6 p.m. on Saturday in the title game.

Davies (23-3) will square off with Grand Forks Red River (19-6) at 1:30 p.m. in the third-place game.

