If Minot High wanted to give Century something to think about on the eve of their championship clash at the West Region girls’ basketball tournament, it certainly succeeded.

The fourth-ranked Majettes raced out to a 16-0 lead and blitzed Bismarck High 70-40 in Friday’s semifinals at the Bismarck Event Center, ending the Demons’ 10-game winning streak in the process.

Senior Taury Hight scored 15 points and freshmen all-staters Leelee Bell and Maggie Fricke added 13 and 12 points, respectively. Fricke grabbed nine rebounds and dished out six assists and Bell and Maya Aguilar – who had 12 points – grabbed eight rebounds each.

It was the kind of game Majettes’ head coach Jason Schwarz hopes to see again tonight.

“You play all season for this, so you want to soak it up and enjoy it and celebrate it, because a lot of times when you lose it stays with you a lot longer than you want, so you should do the same thing with your wins,” Schwarz said. “That builds your confidence, so it’s nothing we want to forget anytime soon.”

Bismarck coach Bill Schetler didn’t share that feeling, not after his team struggled from the outset.

“We just came out so intimidated or afraid of the moment, whatever it was,” Schetler said. “It’s pretty easy to put this one behind and move on to the next one.”

The next one is now the most important for the Demons (17-5), who take on Jamestown this morning with a trip to the state Class A tournament on the line, and maybe even the Majettes, whose nemesis recently has been the Century Patriots.

Minot (19-3) and top-ranked Century square off tonight with the title on the line for the second straight year. Century won last year’s matchup 76-52, claiming its 10th title since 2009. Minot hasn’t won a region championship since 2001.

The Majettes had their own nine-game winning streak snapped by Century in the lead-up to the tournament. But they put that loss in the rearview mirror with two strong West Region outings. They beat Mandan 76-49 in the opening round and scored the game’s first 16 points on Friday.

“(Friday) we should have tremendous confidence,” Schwarz said, downplaying the Majettes’ 59-53 loss to close out the regular season. “That was a meaningless game. Nothing was on the line for anybody. For me, it was an exhibition.”

The Majettes put on an exhibition against the Demons, while the first half couldn’t have gone worse for Bismarck. Against one of the state’s top teams, the Demons shot just 18 percent, a total that included a dreadful 1-for-11 effort from three-point range. They also were outrebounded 29-17 and went to the locker room trailing 37-15, that after scoring the last five points of the half.

The Demons never got untracked, falling as much as 38 points behind.

“Everything starts on the defensive end for us and these last two nights things have really been tight on that end of the floor,” Schwarz said. “It took Mandan and Bismarck a while to get going offensively and that gets our transition going.”

Bismarck finished the night shooting 21 percent overall and 13 percent on three-point attempts (3-for-23). Paige Breuer led the Demons in scoring on Friday with nine points. No one else had more than seven points.

“We’ve been in that play-in game six years in a row, so it’s nothing new to us,” Schetler said. “We just shift our focus. Our goal is still out there and hopefully we play a little better tomorrow.”

Minot (19-3) beat Beulah 59-32 for its last region title 22 years ago.