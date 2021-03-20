Luepke, NDSU run past UND

UND, which lost for the first time in five games, answered in the first quarter. Otis Weah broke off a 74-yard touchdown run to make it 7-6. Adam Stage missed the point after kick with 4:47 left in the opening period.

"I thought our guys played hard," UND head coach Bubba Schweigert said. "We made some plays, a big run by Otis to get us going. Then on special teams we weren't as sound as we'd like. We miss the PAT there and lost a little momentum."

North Dakota, ranked No. 2 in the country, cut the deficit to 21-13 on a 21-yard touchdown pass from Tommy Schuster to Bo Belquist on its first drive of the second half. However, the Fighting Hawks did not score the rest of the game.

"That really was the story today. We really never had momentum and they kind of had that momentum," Schweigert said.

The Bison completed just eight passes in the game, but one went for 63 yards from Noland to Watson for a touchdown 66 seconds before halftime.

"The big play right before the half, that was disappointing that we didn’t go to the locker room down one score knowing we were going to get the ball," Schweigert said. "That was a huge swing in the game."