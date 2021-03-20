Luepke, NDSU run past UND

Hunter Luepke gave the Bison the boost they needed.
Making his first appearance during the spring college football season, the sophomore fullback from Spencer, Wisconsin, ran for 190 yards on 28 carries and three touchdowns as North Dakota State defeated North Dakota 34-13 Saturday at the Fargodome.
Luepke, who had been sidelined due to injury, took his first carry of the game 55 yards for a touchdown for the Bison, who ran for 320 yards in the game.
"He was bringing some energy to the team. (He) added a boost," NDSU head coach Matt Entz said. "He's a guy we were missing. It's been a long process for him. We knew he was a special talent."
The 6-foot-1, 245-pound Luepke had touchdown runs of 8 yards in the second quarter and 5 yards in the third.
"All the blocking was perfect today," Luepke said. "Everybody was doing their 1/11th. It was an all around really good game today."
It could not have started much better for the fourth-ranked Bison (5-1). After Zeb Noland connected for a 20-yard connection to Christian Watson on third down, Luepke took the next carry 55 yards for a touchdown.
"It was pretty sweet," Luepke said of the long TD run, which was initially ruled down inside the 1 yard line. "It was an outside run play. The O-line and tight ends blocked it perfectly. I don't think I was touched until the 5 yard line."
UND, which lost for the first time in five games, answered in the first quarter. Otis Weah broke off a 74-yard touchdown run to make it 7-6. Adam Stage missed the point after kick with 4:47 left in the opening period.
"I thought our guys played hard," UND head coach Bubba Schweigert said. "We made some plays, a big run by Otis to get us going. Then on special teams we weren't as sound as we'd like. We miss the PAT there and lost a little momentum."
North Dakota, ranked No. 2 in the country, cut the deficit to 21-13 on a 21-yard touchdown pass from Tommy Schuster to Bo Belquist on its first drive of the second half. However, the Fighting Hawks did not score the rest of the game.
"That really was the story today. We really never had momentum and they kind of had that momentum," Schweigert said.
The Bison completed just eight passes in the game, but one went for 63 yards from Noland to Watson for a touchdown 66 seconds before halftime.
"The big play right before the half, that was disappointing that we didn’t go to the locker room down one score knowing we were going to get the ball," Schweigert said. "That was a huge swing in the game."
Next Saturday, UND plays at Youngstown State (1-4). The Bison travel to Vermillion, South Dakota, to face USD (1-3).
"All three phases played at a high level today," Entz said. "Extremely excited about where we're at."
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com