 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lovgren, Johnson claim cross country crowns

  • 0

As soon as Eleni Lovgren crossed the finish line at the Class A 2021 Cross Country Meet, she was engulfed by her family.

"My sister is a state champion!" rang out amidst the other congratulatory exclamations directed at the 2021 Class A girls' state cross country champion.

"It's crazy," Lovgren said. "I've dreamed about this ever since running my first state race here as a seventh-grader. I thought I could get it my sophomore year and my junior year -- it took until now but it feels so good. All of the work paid off."

Lovgren, a senior for the Williston High School cross country squad, saw her six years of prayers answered Saturday at Jamestown's Parkhurst Recreation Area. Lovgren broke the tape at 18 minutes, 27 seconds to lead the field of 175 runners. The Coyotes wound up team champions with 68 points, eclipsing the rest of the field by at least 47 points.

Grand Forks Red River came in second with 115 points. Minot (119), Bismarck High (120) and Fargo North (207) rounded out the top-five teams. There were 20 total teams competing. All 175 runners finished the race within a six-minute, 30-second span.

"I talked to my dad and talked to my coaches and we all kind of agreed that the best thing was to not go out too strong," Lovgren said of her race mechanics. "Around the corner, I think I was in seventh and by the time we got out of the woods I had worked my way to second. I was planning to make a big surge with about 800 (meters) left."

People are also reading…

Lovgren said after the hill, which came at about 2.3 miles into the 3.1-mile course, she continued to work to put a gap between her and her competitors. Without three-time state champion and Jamestown High School alum Meghan Ford in the mix, Lovgren said her prayers were answered at the moment she came down the stretch and crossed the line.

"I am just glad it happened because before the meet I was like, this is what I have worked for my entire life and it's my last attempt at it," Lovgren said. "The best I had finished at state up until this point was fourth, but this year it was my turn and it felt good."

The best Aiden Johnson had finished at a state meet prior to Saturday, was 16th place.

"I started the season off a little bit rusty with sickness and all that but I've been working hard," Johnson said. "At EDC I didn't have the best race, I knew I had to recover from that. Today I just competed against these guys and somehow came out on top."

Johnson, a sophomore for West Fargo Sheyenne, racked up individual honors in the boys' race, finishing the 3.1-mile course in 15:34. At the East Region Conference championships, Johnson came in second to Red River's Hunter McHenry with a time of 15:56.

"I had a plan I was trying to stick to but after EDC, I kind of lost a lot of confidence," Johnson said. "I wanted to come out a little bit aggressive but stay a little bit relaxed and I succeeded with that. I wanted to use the hill to my advantage so I just stuck with the front guys and made my move on the hill and didn't look back after that."

McHenry finished in third place out of the 179 runners with a time of 15:48. Williston's Ivan Askim got the state runners-up title, crossing the line at 15:44. Caeden Johnson, the EDC's fourth-place runner at the EDC meet, wound up 10th.

"Hopefully we'll keep the ball rolling," Johnson said. "We lost a lot of seniors last year but we've got some new guys -- we've been improving all year."

The Mustangs wound up eighth in the team race with 223 points. Williston also took the team title with 72 points. Grand Forks Red River, Bismarck High, Bismarck Century and Dickinson were the top-five teams.

"My mom's in tears right now," Johnson said in regards to his finish. "I knew I could compete with these guys but (being state champion) hasn't sunk in yet. Hopefully, we'll keep the ball rolling and keep doing what we are doing and succeed again next year."

2021 Class A State Cross Country Meet

Team results

Girls

1. Williston (68); 2. Grand Forks Red River (115); 3. Minot (119); 4. Bismarck High (120); 5. Fargo North (207); 6. Fargo Davies (211); 7. West Fargo (252); 8. Bismarck Legacy (256); 9. Grand Forks Central (270); 10. Shanley (301); 11. Bismarck Century (346); 12. WF Sheyenne (354); 13. Mandan (406); 14. Jamestown (441); 15. Valley City (445); 16. Dickinson (484); 17. Watford City (511); 18. Devils Lake (529); 19. Fargo South (586); 20. WF Horace (737).

Boys

1. Williston (72); 2. Grand Forks Red River (77); 3. Bismarck High (96); 4. Bismarck Century (166); 5. Dickinson (175); 6. Bismarck Legacy (196); 7. Fargo Davies (196); 8. WF Sheyenne (223); 9. Fargo North (241); 10. Minot (296); 11. West Fargo (298); 12. Grand Forks Central (339); 13. Mandan (356); 14. Jamestown (398); 15. Devils Lake (433); 16. Shanley (466); 17. Fargo South (612); 18. Watford City (686); 19. Valley City (751); 20. WF Horace (851)

Individual finishers

Girls

1-50

1. Eleni Lovgren, Williston, 18:28; 2. Jaelyn Ogle, Watford City, 18:45; 3. Bayla Weigel, Bismarck High, 19:07; 4. Jocelyn Schiller, Grand Forks Red River, 19:11; 5. Acey Elkins, Mandan, 19:27; 6. Kaelyn Berg, West Fargo, 19:29; 7. Jasmyn Mitchner, Minot, 19:34; 8. Anna Bernhardt, Shanley, 19:38; 9. Sophia Ness, Bismarck High, 19:39; 10. Annika Presteng, Grand Forks Central, 19:45; 11. Maicee Burke, Minot, 19:47; 12. Sierra Watterud, Williston, 19:48; 13. Dru Zander, Williston, 19:49; 14. Lauren Dosch, Grand Forks Red River, 19:52; 15. Cierra Bornemann, Fargo Davies, 19:52; 16. Greta Goven, Valley City, 19:52; 17. Campbell Dorsey, Grand Forks Red River, 19:53; 18. Marenn Larsen, Williston, 19:53; 19. Scout Ulrickson, Minot, 19:54; 20. Layna Hoffer, Jamestown, 20:07; 21. Rita Wise Spirit, Bismarck High, 20:09; 22. Katie Olson, Watford City, 20:09; 23. Reagan Berg, Valley City, 20:14; 24. Cambree Moss, Williston, 20:16; 25. Kinley Steckler, Fargo Davies, 20:17; 26. Olivia Heilman, WF Sheyenne, 20:23; 27. Brooklyn Herrick, WF Horace, 20:25; 28. Brynna Ames, Williston, 20:25; 29. Jordan Knudsvig, West Fargo, 20:25; 30. Grace Thiel, Fargo North, 20:26; 31. Keeley Call, Williston, 20:26; 32. Leila Gregoire, Dickinson, 20:27; 33. Mya Solberg, Fargo North, 20:27; 34. Anna Lien, Fargo North, 20:28; 35. Maliah Burke, Minot, 20:30; 36. Olivia Beschorner, WF Sheyenne, 20:30; 37. Brooklyn Nygaard, Jamestown, 20:32; 38. Angela Wold, Williston, 20:32; 39. Mya Mannausau, Grand Forks Red River, 20:34; 40. Isabelle Simonson, Bismarck Legacy, 20:34; 41. Jocelynne Hoefs, Grand Forks Red River, 20:41; 42. Kiya McLaurin, Devils Lake, 20:42; 43. Bryar Jahner, Bismarck High, 20:45; 44. Taya Fettig, Bismarck High, 20:48; 45. Leah Hoffman, Fargo North, 20:51; 46. Kylie Wald, Bismarck Century, 20:52; 47. Sophia Lade, Minot, 20:52; 48. McKenzie Hildremyr, Bismarck Legacy, 20:53; 49. Katie Uhlir, Grand Forks Central, 20:53; 50. Neely Reichenberger, Bismarck High, 20:57.

51-100

51. Lauren Woeste, Bismarck Legacy, 20:58; 52. Halle Stephens, Fargo Davies, 20:59; 53. Hannah Hynek, Grand Forks Central, 21:00; 54. Izzy Dahl, Bismarck High, 21:04; 55. Elle Bernhardt, Shanley, 21:04; 56. Jensen Seidel, Fargo Davies, 21:05; 57. Alanya Vallejo, Bismarck Legacy, 21:06; 58. Amisa Miller, Minot, 21:07; 59. Addison Heck, Bismarck Century, 21:08; 60. Abby Eberle, Bismarck Legacy, 21:08; 61. Lexi Wuebker, Shanley, 21:10; 62. Hannah Shern, West Fargo, 21:16; 63. Hailey Bjerke, Fargo Davies, 21:16; 64. Huntlie Carrier, Williston, 21:17; 65. Macy McShane, Fargo North, 21:17; 66. Jacqueline Swanson, Williston, 21:18; 67. Ellie Miller, Fargo Davies, 21:18; 68. Samantha Trogstad, Fargo North, 21:19; 69. Bella Walth, Bismarck Century, 21:20; 70. Aubrey Rost, Bismarck Legacy, 21:22; 71. Zoe Reichenberger, Bismarck High, 21:24; 72. Eva Selensky, Bismarck Legacy, 21:25; 73. Brynn Crane, Bismarck Legacy, 21:26; 74. Reagan Roth, Bismarck Century, 21:26; 75. Claire Fiala, Grand Forks Central, 21:26; 76. Hailey Romans, Mandan, 21:29; 77. Brenna White, West Fargo, 21:29; 78. Tess Oduor, West Fargo, 21:30; 79. Trissa Olafson, WF Sheyenne, 21:30; 80. Claire Bartell, Fargo North, 21:30; 81. Emily Nelson, Grand Forks Red River, 21:31; 82. Annika Aakre, Shanley, 21:33; 83. Marie Derenne, Grand Forks Central, 21:34; 84. Alexis Lindgren, West Fargo, 21:35; 85. Morgan Hartze, Grand Forks Red River, 21:37; 86. Anna Bendish, Mandan, 21:38; 87. Lucy Wisthoff, Bismarck High, 21:38; 88. Jazlyn Heilman, WF Sheyenne, 21:40; 89. Riley Scott, Fargo Davies, 21:40; 90. Alice Bauroth, Fargo South, 21:40; 91. Grayce Anderson, Fargo North, 21:41; 92. Brenna Barnick, Fargo Davies, 21:42; 93. Kohlee Roberts, Minot, 21:42; 94. Dalila Sharp, Bismarck High, 21:43; 95. Lily Elbert, Shanley, 21:44; 96. Claire Hynek, Grand Forks Central, 21:47; 97. Keeley Eichhorn, Fargo South, 21:48; 98. Lindsey Schroeder, Bismarck Century, 21:49; 99. Emma Brown, Grand Forks Central, 21:52; 100. Aria Kindseth, Grand Forks Central, 21:52.

101-50

101. Brooke Dorsey, Grand Forks Red River, 21:53; 102. Bre Axt, Bismarck Legacy, 21:54; 103. Rachelle Jacobson, Devils Lake, 21:54; 104. Abi Rieck, Bismarck Legacy, 21:56; 105. Peyton Laser, Dickinson, 21:56; 106. Abby Praus, Dickinson, 21:57; 107. Madison Rick, Jamestown, 21:57; 108. Morgan Reeder, Fargo South, 22:02; 109. Madeline Abbott, Shanley, 22:02; 110. Ellie Rogness, Shanley, 22:04; 111. Morgan Aune, Dickinson, 22:06; 112. Kiley Craft, Shanley, 22:06; 113. Julie Folk, Minot, 22:07; 114. Brooke Everson, Fargo Davies, 22:07; 115. Elle Sondag, Fargo North, 22:12; 116. Lucy Grothmann, Shanley, 22:14; 117. Cyera Moore, Mandan, 22:16; 118. Annika Frueh, Shanley, 22:16; 119. Joslyn Jackson, West Fargo, 22:17; 120. Stephanie Hoffarth, Valley City, 22:18; 121. Rylie Lelm, Grand Forks Red River, 22:20; 122. Ava Rerick, Mandan, 22:20; 123. Sundriana Shane, Mandan, 22:20; 124. Kayla Britsch, Devils Lake, 22:21; 125. Addie Saville, WF Sheyenne, 22:22; 126. Aubrie Lebrun, Devils Lake, 22:22; 127. Callie Ressler, Fargo Davies, 22:25; 128. Mandy Schmidt, Minot, 22:26; 129. Cadence Fetsch, Valley City, 22:27; 130. Arabella Privratsky, Dickinson, 22:34; 131. Sierra Heyd, Grand Forks Central, 22:35; 132. Isabelle Ersland, Bismarck Century, 22:36; 133. Olivia Klaman, West Fargo, 22:37; 134. Emily McLaurin, Devils Lake, 22:38; 135. Emma Flieth, Jamestown, 22:38; 136. Julia Puhl, Fargo North, 22:39; 137. Lola Olson, Watford City, 22:40; 138. Della Casas, WF Sheyenne, 22:44; 139. Laney Tollman, Dickinson, 22:48; 140. Danae Kern, Bismarck Century, 22:50; 141. Summer Barbot, Fargo South, 22:52; 142. Maddy Orr, Jamestown, 22:52; 143. Jera Truax, Jamestown, 22:54; 144. Addyson Wendt, Minot, 22:54; 145. Claire Kreidt, Dickinson, 22:55; 146. Narria Neubert, Grand Forks Red River, 22:57; 147. Jillian Lemer, Bismarck Century, 22:59; 148. Anna Shock, Devils Lake, 23:03; 149. Ellen Barry, Grand Forks Central, 23:05; 150. Ella Roehl, Fargo South, 23:05.

151-75

151. Jozie Davis, Jamestown, 23:10; 152. Danielle Schill, Bismarck Century, 23:12; 153. Clara Harms, Jamestown, 23:16; 154. Taylor Lang, WF Sheyenne, 23:19; 155. Kathryn Sticka, Fargo South, 23:26; 156. Liv Berger, Fargo South, 23:30; 157. Sydnee Ingstad, Valley City, 23:32; 158. Kyra Hoffer, Jamestown, 23:33; 159. Lindsey Anderson, West Fargo, 23:37; 160. Carly Goven, Valley City, 23:38; 161. Gaby Machayya, WF Sheyenne, 23:39; 162. Annika McCarthy, Devils Lake, 23:45; 163. Veronica Pavek, Dickinson, 23:45; 164. Bella Tangedal, Devils Lake, 23:52; 165. Lindsey Reeder, Fargo South, 23:55; 166. Alexis Ritzman, Mandan, 23:56; 167. Ava Rudolph, Fargo South, 24:10; 168. Emerson House, Bismarck Century, 24:14; 169. Jayla Hoffer, Jamestown, 24:17; 170. Alyssa Schafer, Mandan, 24:19; 171. Tricia Pfennig, Valley City, 24:25; 172. Hallie Fritel, Devils Lake, 24:30; 173. Emily Klaman, West Fargo, 24:32; 174. Tricia Schmitz, Watford City, 24:35; 175. Savannah Wuitschick, Fargo South, 24:54.

Boys

1-50

1. Aiden Johnson, WF Sheyenne, 15:35; 2. Ivan Askim, Williston, 15:45; 3. Hunter McHenry, Grand Forks Red River, 15:49; 4. Fynn Krenz, Williston, 15:53; 5. Brady Korsmo, Bismarck High, 15:53; 6. Aj Ash, Dickinson, 15:57; 7. Matthew Rongitsch, Grand Forks Red River, 15:58; 8. Ethan Moe, Williston, 16:07; 9. Quinn Roehl, Grand Forks Central, 16:08; 10. Caeden Johnson, WF Sheyenne, 16:12; 11. Caleb Hansen, Dickinson, 16:14; 12. Dameon Zenawick, Grand Forks Red River, 16:18; 13. Griffin House, Bismarck Century, 16:18; 14. Parker Hintz, Bismarck High, 16:26; 15. Brady Goss, Devils Lake, 16:30; 16. Regan Bosch, Fargo Davies, 16:32; 17. Tyler Goss, Devils Lake, 16:32; 18. Hoechst Chase, Bismarck Century, 16:33; 19. Justin Smith, West Fargo, 16:41; 20. Elijah Dafoe, Grand Forks Red River, 16:42; 21. Owen Sondag, Fargo North, 16:45; 22. Gabe Sagvold, Fargo North, 16:50; 23. Jaray Touray, Fargo Davies, 16:55; 24. Noah Cowley, Bismarck High, 16:55; 25. Charlie Hardcastle, Williston, 16:58; 26. Owen Hintz, Bismarck High, 17:04; 27. Gabe Hanson, Bismarck High, 17:04; 28. Cullen Flieth, Jamestown, 17:06; 29. Eli Hansen, Dickinson, 17:08; 30. Drew Rempher, Fargo Davies, 17:10; 31. Eric Hasby, Bismarck Legacy, 17:10; 32. Brody Ferderer, Bismarck Century, 17:10; 33. Kolden Kringen, Williston, 17:14; 34. Ivar Martell, Bismarck Legacy, 17:16; 35. Tanner Schiller, Grand Forks Red River, 17:16; 36. Morgon Brindley, Bismarck Legacy, 17:17; 37. Justin Hale, Mandan, 17:21; 38. Charles Hale, Mandan, 17:22; 39. Truitt Brannan, Bismarck Legacy, 17:22; 40. Grant Schaeffer, Minot, 17:23; 41. Jonathan Nistler, Bismarck Century, 17:26; 42. Hunter Hart, Williston, 17:27; 43. Matthew Evans, Grand Forks Red River, 17:27; 44. Wyatt Adkins, Williston, 17:28; 45. Zach Martin, Grand Forks Central, 17:28; 46. Benjamin Harris, Minot, 17:31; 47. Carter Ferber, WF Sheyenne, 17:34; 48. Jonah Dafoe, Grand Forks Red River, 17:34; 49. David Radke, Grand Forks Red River, 17:34; 50. Djiby Diallo, Bismarck High, 17:35.

51-100

51. Eli Pederson, Fargo North, 17:36; 52. Gus Hillmer, Fargo North, 17:37; 53. Dawson Balzer, Bismarck High, 17:41; 54. Micah Larsen-Schmidt, Grand Forks Red River, 17:43; 55. Nick Anderson, West Fargo, 17:45; 56. Isaac Flanagan, Bismarck Legacy, 17:45; 57. Landon Troftgruben, West Fargo, 17:46; 58. Thomas Haskins, Williston, 17:47; 59. Oscar Hultz, Minot, 17:47; 60. Lucas Menke, Fargo Davies, 17:47; 61. Jace Cofer, Dickinson, 17:47; 62. Ben Fryhling, Bismarck Century, 17:48; 63. Jonathon Asche, Shanley, 17:48; 64. Rocco Brannan, Bismarck Legacy, 17:48; 65. Jake Jenkins, Grand Forks Red River, 17:50; 66. Logan Ackman, Williston, 17:54; 67. Adam Brachman, Fargo Davies, 17:56; 68. Caleb Swisher, Dickinson, 17:57; 69. Nolan Howey, Minot, 17:57; 70. Jack Schauer, Jamestown, 17:58; 71. Jakson Ensign, Bismarck High, 17:58; 72. Cooper Clouse, WF Sheyenne, 17:59; 73. Connor Ensign, Bismarck High, 18:00; 74. Jake Skabo, Dickinson, 18:01; 75. Christopher Ramsey, Mandan, 18:02; 76. Dalton Fleckenstein, Bismarck Legacy, 18:04; 77. Max Lefor, Dickinson, 18:04; 78. Jaxsyn Olson, Bismarck High, 18:07; 79. Lincoln Retzlaff, West Fargo, 18:07; 80. Derek Shannon, Bismarck Legacy, 18:07; 81. Andrew Hultin, Shanley, 18:08; 82. Cooper Fjeld, Minot, 18:09; 83. Preston Diedrich, Grand Forks Central, 18:11; 84. Terry Brownotter, Mandan, 18:11; 85. Aidan Fiala, Grand Forks Central, 18:12; 86. Kyle Marcotte, Bismarck Legacy, 18:12; 87. Noah Geffre, Shanley, 18:12; 88. Gavan Norton, West Fargo, 18:13; 89. Abram Anderson, Fargo South, 18:16; 90. Caleb Fabian, Jamestown, 18:16; 91. Gavyn Graham, Bismarck Century, 18:16; 92. Princeomar Alyahmed, Fargo South, 18:17; 93. Drew Swenson, WF Sheyenne, 18:18; 94. Brett Hetland, Bismarck Century, 18:19; 95. Simon Pryor, Fargo North, 18:20; 96. Isaiah Robles, WF Sheyenne, 18:22; 97. Jeb Gossett, Fargo North, 18:22; 98. Carson Wistisen, Minot, 18:24; 99. Jack Thiel, Fargo North, 18:25; 100. Alex Hovdenes, Fargo Davies, 18:25.

101-50

101. Christian Pochmara, Fargo North, 18:26; 102. Sam Lies, Fargo Davies, 18:27; 103. Adam Sobolik, Devils Lake, 18:27; 104. Ethan Igl, Jamestown, 18:28; 105. Zach Jeffers, Bismarck Century, 18:28; 106. Sam Anteau, Jamestown, 18:28; 107. Michael Ouradnik, Bismarck Legacy, 18:29; 108. Nathan Hokstad, Fargo South, 18:30; 109. Micah Stoudt, Jamestown, 18:30; 110. Braxton Middaugh, Fargo North, 18:35; 111. Nate Anderson, Fargo Davies, 18:41; 112. Brody Black, WF Sheyenne, 18:42; 113. David Olson, Fargo North, 18:44; 114. Quinn Carroll, Shanley, 18:45; 115. Levi Rossman, West Fargo, 18:45; 116. Carter Berney, Fargo Davies, 18:45; 117. Avery Harsell, Grand Forks Central, 18:45; 118. Corben Golovanoff, Valley City, 18:46; 119. Lane Dullum, West Fargo, 18:46; 120. Layton Boaz, Grand Forks Central, 18:48; 121. Beck Ulven, Shanley, 18:48; 122. Michael Pfliger, Mandan, 18:49; 123. Aaron Sikes, Williston, 18:49; 124. Tanner Edwards, Watford City, 18:52; 125. Cayden Reed, Grand Forks Central, 18:53; 126. Gradin Thorlakson, Jamestown, 18:56; 127. Caleb Roth, Minot, 18:56; 128. Spencer Hoskins, Bismarck Century, 18:56; 129. Leighton Steidl, Fargo Davies, 18:58; 130. Evander Long, Watford City, 19:00; 131. Micah Erickson, Bismarck Century, 19:04; 132. Oliver Dietz, WF Sheyenne, 19:07; 133. Aidon Rodakowski, Dickinson, 19:07; 134. Parker Schuster, Watford City, 19:09; 135. Connor Shaw, Minot, 19:11; 136. Ethan Erickson, Shanley, 19:14; 137. Isaac Amundson, West Fargo, 19:16; 138. Thomas Leevers, Devils Lake, 19:22; 139. Stetson Gisselbeck, WF Sheyenne, 19:33; 140. Tucker Deibert, WF Sheyenne, 19:35; 141. Brady Wohl, West Fargo, 19:38; 142. Garth Shanklin, Minot, 19:41; 143. Connor Pfennig, Valley City, 19:45; 144. Joel Thorson, Dickinson, 19:46; 145. Joe Bear, Watford City, 19:47; 146. Raine Job, Jamestown, 19:49; 147. Derek McLaren, Grand Forks Central, 19:49; 148. Noah Yahnke, West Fargo, 19:51; 149. Eric Biver, Shanley, 19:53; 150. Austin Andersen, Jamestown, 19:53.

151-79

151. Trevor Fetsch, Valley City, 19:56; 152. Curtis Sande, Grand Forks Central, 19:59; 153. Jory Lund, Watford City, 20:00; 154. Leif Lahtinen, Mandan, 20:03; 155. Ethan Henderson, Minot, 20:06; 156. Stuart Nelson, Shanley, 20:16; 157. John Biebighauser, Shanley, 20:16; 158. Brady Sivers, Fargo South, 20:23; 159. Gabriel Little Dog, Valley City, 20:30; 160. Noah Azure, Devils Lake, 20:31; 161. Owen Terras, WF Horace, 20:47; 162. Owen Rohr, WF Horace, 20:49; 163. Dehico Bocanegratovar, Watford City, 20:56; 164. Zane Bennett, Devils Lake, 20:57; 165. Gunnar Moody, Fargo South, 20:59; 166. Nate Krause, Shanley, 20:59; 167. Gavin Bjur, WF Horace, 21:03; 168. Daniel Scott, Watford City, 21:04; 169. Taydon Triepke, Devils Lake, 21:10; 170. Zach Tomlinson, Watford City, 21:18; 171. Jacob Syster, Fargo South, 21:20; 172. Malcolm Stubbe, Devils Lake, 21:24; 173. Jack Kovash, Dickinson, 21:29; 174. Jaden Schwan, Grand Forks Central, 21:33; 175. Omar Foley, Mandan, 21:40; 176. Noah Lynch, Jamestown, 21:43; 177. Grant Quam, Devils Lake, 21:58; 178. Ben Larson, Devils Lake, 22:18; 179. Isaac Wolf, Watford City, 23:32.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Century shuts out Minot

Century shuts out Minot

Brady Dahl threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two more as the Century Patriots celebrated Senior Night at the Bowl on Friday with a 27-0 …

Demons sweep rematch with Mandan

Demons sweep rematch with Mandan

Rematch season has begun in West Region volleyball, and second-ranked Bismarck faced its season-opening opponent Mandan in Karlgaard Gymnasium…

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News