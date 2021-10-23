Lovgren, Johnson claim cross country crowns

2021 Class A State Cross Country Meet
Team results
Girls
1. Williston (68); 2. Grand Forks Red River (115); 3. Minot (119); 4. Bismarck High (120); 5. Fargo North (207); 6. Fargo Davies (211); 7. West Fargo (252); 8. Bismarck Legacy (256); 9. Grand Forks Central (270); 10. Shanley (301); 11. Bismarck Century (346); 12. WF Sheyenne (354); 13. Mandan (406); 14. Jamestown (441); 15. Valley City (445); 16. Dickinson (484); 17. Watford City (511); 18. Devils Lake (529); 19. Fargo South (586); 20. WF Horace (737).
Boys
1. Williston (72); 2. Grand Forks Red River (77); 3. Bismarck High (96); 4. Bismarck Century (166); 5. Dickinson (175); 6. Bismarck Legacy (196); 7. Fargo Davies (196); 8. WF Sheyenne (223); 9. Fargo North (241); 10. Minot (296); 11. West Fargo (298); 12. Grand Forks Central (339); 13. Mandan (356); 14. Jamestown (398); 15. Devils Lake (433); 16. Shanley (466); 17. Fargo South (612); 18. Watford City (686); 19. Valley City (751); 20. WF Horace (851)
Individual finishers
Girls
1-50
1. Eleni Lovgren, Williston, 18:28; 2. Jaelyn Ogle, Watford City, 18:45; 3. Bayla Weigel, Bismarck High, 19:07; 4. Jocelyn Schiller, Grand Forks Red River, 19:11; 5. Acey Elkins, Mandan, 19:27; 6. Kaelyn Berg, West Fargo, 19:29; 7. Jasmyn Mitchner, Minot, 19:34; 8. Anna Bernhardt, Shanley, 19:38; 9. Sophia Ness, Bismarck High, 19:39; 10. Annika Presteng, Grand Forks Central, 19:45; 11. Maicee Burke, Minot, 19:47; 12. Sierra Watterud, Williston, 19:48; 13. Dru Zander, Williston, 19:49; 14. Lauren Dosch, Grand Forks Red River, 19:52; 15. Cierra Bornemann, Fargo Davies, 19:52; 16. Greta Goven, Valley City, 19:52; 17. Campbell Dorsey, Grand Forks Red River, 19:53; 18. Marenn Larsen, Williston, 19:53; 19. Scout Ulrickson, Minot, 19:54; 20. Layna Hoffer, Jamestown, 20:07; 21. Rita Wise Spirit, Bismarck High, 20:09; 22. Katie Olson, Watford City, 20:09; 23. Reagan Berg, Valley City, 20:14; 24. Cambree Moss, Williston, 20:16; 25. Kinley Steckler, Fargo Davies, 20:17; 26. Olivia Heilman, WF Sheyenne, 20:23; 27. Brooklyn Herrick, WF Horace, 20:25; 28. Brynna Ames, Williston, 20:25; 29. Jordan Knudsvig, West Fargo, 20:25; 30. Grace Thiel, Fargo North, 20:26; 31. Keeley Call, Williston, 20:26; 32. Leila Gregoire, Dickinson, 20:27; 33. Mya Solberg, Fargo North, 20:27; 34. Anna Lien, Fargo North, 20:28; 35. Maliah Burke, Minot, 20:30; 36. Olivia Beschorner, WF Sheyenne, 20:30; 37. Brooklyn Nygaard, Jamestown, 20:32; 38. Angela Wold, Williston, 20:32; 39. Mya Mannausau, Grand Forks Red River, 20:34; 40. Isabelle Simonson, Bismarck Legacy, 20:34; 41. Jocelynne Hoefs, Grand Forks Red River, 20:41; 42. Kiya McLaurin, Devils Lake, 20:42; 43. Bryar Jahner, Bismarck High, 20:45; 44. Taya Fettig, Bismarck High, 20:48; 45. Leah Hoffman, Fargo North, 20:51; 46. Kylie Wald, Bismarck Century, 20:52; 47. Sophia Lade, Minot, 20:52; 48. McKenzie Hildremyr, Bismarck Legacy, 20:53; 49. Katie Uhlir, Grand Forks Central, 20:53; 50. Neely Reichenberger, Bismarck High, 20:57.
51-100
51. Lauren Woeste, Bismarck Legacy, 20:58; 52. Halle Stephens, Fargo Davies, 20:59; 53. Hannah Hynek, Grand Forks Central, 21:00; 54. Izzy Dahl, Bismarck High, 21:04; 55. Elle Bernhardt, Shanley, 21:04; 56. Jensen Seidel, Fargo Davies, 21:05; 57. Alanya Vallejo, Bismarck Legacy, 21:06; 58. Amisa Miller, Minot, 21:07; 59. Addison Heck, Bismarck Century, 21:08; 60. Abby Eberle, Bismarck Legacy, 21:08; 61. Lexi Wuebker, Shanley, 21:10; 62. Hannah Shern, West Fargo, 21:16; 63. Hailey Bjerke, Fargo Davies, 21:16; 64. Huntlie Carrier, Williston, 21:17; 65. Macy McShane, Fargo North, 21:17; 66. Jacqueline Swanson, Williston, 21:18; 67. Ellie Miller, Fargo Davies, 21:18; 68. Samantha Trogstad, Fargo North, 21:19; 69. Bella Walth, Bismarck Century, 21:20; 70. Aubrey Rost, Bismarck Legacy, 21:22; 71. Zoe Reichenberger, Bismarck High, 21:24; 72. Eva Selensky, Bismarck Legacy, 21:25; 73. Brynn Crane, Bismarck Legacy, 21:26; 74. Reagan Roth, Bismarck Century, 21:26; 75. Claire Fiala, Grand Forks Central, 21:26; 76. Hailey Romans, Mandan, 21:29; 77. Brenna White, West Fargo, 21:29; 78. Tess Oduor, West Fargo, 21:30; 79. Trissa Olafson, WF Sheyenne, 21:30; 80. Claire Bartell, Fargo North, 21:30; 81. Emily Nelson, Grand Forks Red River, 21:31; 82. Annika Aakre, Shanley, 21:33; 83. Marie Derenne, Grand Forks Central, 21:34; 84. Alexis Lindgren, West Fargo, 21:35; 85. Morgan Hartze, Grand Forks Red River, 21:37; 86. Anna Bendish, Mandan, 21:38; 87. Lucy Wisthoff, Bismarck High, 21:38; 88. Jazlyn Heilman, WF Sheyenne, 21:40; 89. Riley Scott, Fargo Davies, 21:40; 90. Alice Bauroth, Fargo South, 21:40; 91. Grayce Anderson, Fargo North, 21:41; 92. Brenna Barnick, Fargo Davies, 21:42; 93. Kohlee Roberts, Minot, 21:42; 94. Dalila Sharp, Bismarck High, 21:43; 95. Lily Elbert, Shanley, 21:44; 96. Claire Hynek, Grand Forks Central, 21:47; 97. Keeley Eichhorn, Fargo South, 21:48; 98. Lindsey Schroeder, Bismarck Century, 21:49; 99. Emma Brown, Grand Forks Central, 21:52; 100. Aria Kindseth, Grand Forks Central, 21:52.
101-50
101. Brooke Dorsey, Grand Forks Red River, 21:53; 102. Bre Axt, Bismarck Legacy, 21:54; 103. Rachelle Jacobson, Devils Lake, 21:54; 104. Abi Rieck, Bismarck Legacy, 21:56; 105. Peyton Laser, Dickinson, 21:56; 106. Abby Praus, Dickinson, 21:57; 107. Madison Rick, Jamestown, 21:57; 108. Morgan Reeder, Fargo South, 22:02; 109. Madeline Abbott, Shanley, 22:02; 110. Ellie Rogness, Shanley, 22:04; 111. Morgan Aune, Dickinson, 22:06; 112. Kiley Craft, Shanley, 22:06; 113. Julie Folk, Minot, 22:07; 114. Brooke Everson, Fargo Davies, 22:07; 115. Elle Sondag, Fargo North, 22:12; 116. Lucy Grothmann, Shanley, 22:14; 117. Cyera Moore, Mandan, 22:16; 118. Annika Frueh, Shanley, 22:16; 119. Joslyn Jackson, West Fargo, 22:17; 120. Stephanie Hoffarth, Valley City, 22:18; 121. Rylie Lelm, Grand Forks Red River, 22:20; 122. Ava Rerick, Mandan, 22:20; 123. Sundriana Shane, Mandan, 22:20; 124. Kayla Britsch, Devils Lake, 22:21; 125. Addie Saville, WF Sheyenne, 22:22; 126. Aubrie Lebrun, Devils Lake, 22:22; 127. Callie Ressler, Fargo Davies, 22:25; 128. Mandy Schmidt, Minot, 22:26; 129. Cadence Fetsch, Valley City, 22:27; 130. Arabella Privratsky, Dickinson, 22:34; 131. Sierra Heyd, Grand Forks Central, 22:35; 132. Isabelle Ersland, Bismarck Century, 22:36; 133. Olivia Klaman, West Fargo, 22:37; 134. Emily McLaurin, Devils Lake, 22:38; 135. Emma Flieth, Jamestown, 22:38; 136. Julia Puhl, Fargo North, 22:39; 137. Lola Olson, Watford City, 22:40; 138. Della Casas, WF Sheyenne, 22:44; 139. Laney Tollman, Dickinson, 22:48; 140. Danae Kern, Bismarck Century, 22:50; 141. Summer Barbot, Fargo South, 22:52; 142. Maddy Orr, Jamestown, 22:52; 143. Jera Truax, Jamestown, 22:54; 144. Addyson Wendt, Minot, 22:54; 145. Claire Kreidt, Dickinson, 22:55; 146. Narria Neubert, Grand Forks Red River, 22:57; 147. Jillian Lemer, Bismarck Century, 22:59; 148. Anna Shock, Devils Lake, 23:03; 149. Ellen Barry, Grand Forks Central, 23:05; 150. Ella Roehl, Fargo South, 23:05.
151-75
151. Jozie Davis, Jamestown, 23:10; 152. Danielle Schill, Bismarck Century, 23:12; 153. Clara Harms, Jamestown, 23:16; 154. Taylor Lang, WF Sheyenne, 23:19; 155. Kathryn Sticka, Fargo South, 23:26; 156. Liv Berger, Fargo South, 23:30; 157. Sydnee Ingstad, Valley City, 23:32; 158. Kyra Hoffer, Jamestown, 23:33; 159. Lindsey Anderson, West Fargo, 23:37; 160. Carly Goven, Valley City, 23:38; 161. Gaby Machayya, WF Sheyenne, 23:39; 162. Annika McCarthy, Devils Lake, 23:45; 163. Veronica Pavek, Dickinson, 23:45; 164. Bella Tangedal, Devils Lake, 23:52; 165. Lindsey Reeder, Fargo South, 23:55; 166. Alexis Ritzman, Mandan, 23:56; 167. Ava Rudolph, Fargo South, 24:10; 168. Emerson House, Bismarck Century, 24:14; 169. Jayla Hoffer, Jamestown, 24:17; 170. Alyssa Schafer, Mandan, 24:19; 171. Tricia Pfennig, Valley City, 24:25; 172. Hallie Fritel, Devils Lake, 24:30; 173. Emily Klaman, West Fargo, 24:32; 174. Tricia Schmitz, Watford City, 24:35; 175. Savannah Wuitschick, Fargo South, 24:54.
Boys
1-50
1. Aiden Johnson, WF Sheyenne, 15:35; 2. Ivan Askim, Williston, 15:45; 3. Hunter McHenry, Grand Forks Red River, 15:49; 4. Fynn Krenz, Williston, 15:53; 5. Brady Korsmo, Bismarck High, 15:53; 6. Aj Ash, Dickinson, 15:57; 7. Matthew Rongitsch, Grand Forks Red River, 15:58; 8. Ethan Moe, Williston, 16:07; 9. Quinn Roehl, Grand Forks Central, 16:08; 10. Caeden Johnson, WF Sheyenne, 16:12; 11. Caleb Hansen, Dickinson, 16:14; 12. Dameon Zenawick, Grand Forks Red River, 16:18; 13. Griffin House, Bismarck Century, 16:18; 14. Parker Hintz, Bismarck High, 16:26; 15. Brady Goss, Devils Lake, 16:30; 16. Regan Bosch, Fargo Davies, 16:32; 17. Tyler Goss, Devils Lake, 16:32; 18. Hoechst Chase, Bismarck Century, 16:33; 19. Justin Smith, West Fargo, 16:41; 20. Elijah Dafoe, Grand Forks Red River, 16:42; 21. Owen Sondag, Fargo North, 16:45; 22. Gabe Sagvold, Fargo North, 16:50; 23. Jaray Touray, Fargo Davies, 16:55; 24. Noah Cowley, Bismarck High, 16:55; 25. Charlie Hardcastle, Williston, 16:58; 26. Owen Hintz, Bismarck High, 17:04; 27. Gabe Hanson, Bismarck High, 17:04; 28. Cullen Flieth, Jamestown, 17:06; 29. Eli Hansen, Dickinson, 17:08; 30. Drew Rempher, Fargo Davies, 17:10; 31. Eric Hasby, Bismarck Legacy, 17:10; 32. Brody Ferderer, Bismarck Century, 17:10; 33. Kolden Kringen, Williston, 17:14; 34. Ivar Martell, Bismarck Legacy, 17:16; 35. Tanner Schiller, Grand Forks Red River, 17:16; 36. Morgon Brindley, Bismarck Legacy, 17:17; 37. Justin Hale, Mandan, 17:21; 38. Charles Hale, Mandan, 17:22; 39. Truitt Brannan, Bismarck Legacy, 17:22; 40. Grant Schaeffer, Minot, 17:23; 41. Jonathan Nistler, Bismarck Century, 17:26; 42. Hunter Hart, Williston, 17:27; 43. Matthew Evans, Grand Forks Red River, 17:27; 44. Wyatt Adkins, Williston, 17:28; 45. Zach Martin, Grand Forks Central, 17:28; 46. Benjamin Harris, Minot, 17:31; 47. Carter Ferber, WF Sheyenne, 17:34; 48. Jonah Dafoe, Grand Forks Red River, 17:34; 49. David Radke, Grand Forks Red River, 17:34; 50. Djiby Diallo, Bismarck High, 17:35.
51-100
51. Eli Pederson, Fargo North, 17:36; 52. Gus Hillmer, Fargo North, 17:37; 53. Dawson Balzer, Bismarck High, 17:41; 54. Micah Larsen-Schmidt, Grand Forks Red River, 17:43; 55. Nick Anderson, West Fargo, 17:45; 56. Isaac Flanagan, Bismarck Legacy, 17:45; 57. Landon Troftgruben, West Fargo, 17:46; 58. Thomas Haskins, Williston, 17:47; 59. Oscar Hultz, Minot, 17:47; 60. Lucas Menke, Fargo Davies, 17:47; 61. Jace Cofer, Dickinson, 17:47; 62. Ben Fryhling, Bismarck Century, 17:48; 63. Jonathon Asche, Shanley, 17:48; 64. Rocco Brannan, Bismarck Legacy, 17:48; 65. Jake Jenkins, Grand Forks Red River, 17:50; 66. Logan Ackman, Williston, 17:54; 67. Adam Brachman, Fargo Davies, 17:56; 68. Caleb Swisher, Dickinson, 17:57; 69. Nolan Howey, Minot, 17:57; 70. Jack Schauer, Jamestown, 17:58; 71. Jakson Ensign, Bismarck High, 17:58; 72. Cooper Clouse, WF Sheyenne, 17:59; 73. Connor Ensign, Bismarck High, 18:00; 74. Jake Skabo, Dickinson, 18:01; 75. Christopher Ramsey, Mandan, 18:02; 76. Dalton Fleckenstein, Bismarck Legacy, 18:04; 77. Max Lefor, Dickinson, 18:04; 78. Jaxsyn Olson, Bismarck High, 18:07; 79. Lincoln Retzlaff, West Fargo, 18:07; 80. Derek Shannon, Bismarck Legacy, 18:07; 81. Andrew Hultin, Shanley, 18:08; 82. Cooper Fjeld, Minot, 18:09; 83. Preston Diedrich, Grand Forks Central, 18:11; 84. Terry Brownotter, Mandan, 18:11; 85. Aidan Fiala, Grand Forks Central, 18:12; 86. Kyle Marcotte, Bismarck Legacy, 18:12; 87. Noah Geffre, Shanley, 18:12; 88. Gavan Norton, West Fargo, 18:13; 89. Abram Anderson, Fargo South, 18:16; 90. Caleb Fabian, Jamestown, 18:16; 91. Gavyn Graham, Bismarck Century, 18:16; 92. Princeomar Alyahmed, Fargo South, 18:17; 93. Drew Swenson, WF Sheyenne, 18:18; 94. Brett Hetland, Bismarck Century, 18:19; 95. Simon Pryor, Fargo North, 18:20; 96. Isaiah Robles, WF Sheyenne, 18:22; 97. Jeb Gossett, Fargo North, 18:22; 98. Carson Wistisen, Minot, 18:24; 99. Jack Thiel, Fargo North, 18:25; 100. Alex Hovdenes, Fargo Davies, 18:25.
101-50
101. Christian Pochmara, Fargo North, 18:26; 102. Sam Lies, Fargo Davies, 18:27; 103. Adam Sobolik, Devils Lake, 18:27; 104. Ethan Igl, Jamestown, 18:28; 105. Zach Jeffers, Bismarck Century, 18:28; 106. Sam Anteau, Jamestown, 18:28; 107. Michael Ouradnik, Bismarck Legacy, 18:29; 108. Nathan Hokstad, Fargo South, 18:30; 109. Micah Stoudt, Jamestown, 18:30; 110. Braxton Middaugh, Fargo North, 18:35; 111. Nate Anderson, Fargo Davies, 18:41; 112. Brody Black, WF Sheyenne, 18:42; 113. David Olson, Fargo North, 18:44; 114. Quinn Carroll, Shanley, 18:45; 115. Levi Rossman, West Fargo, 18:45; 116. Carter Berney, Fargo Davies, 18:45; 117. Avery Harsell, Grand Forks Central, 18:45; 118. Corben Golovanoff, Valley City, 18:46; 119. Lane Dullum, West Fargo, 18:46; 120. Layton Boaz, Grand Forks Central, 18:48; 121. Beck Ulven, Shanley, 18:48; 122. Michael Pfliger, Mandan, 18:49; 123. Aaron Sikes, Williston, 18:49; 124. Tanner Edwards, Watford City, 18:52; 125. Cayden Reed, Grand Forks Central, 18:53; 126. Gradin Thorlakson, Jamestown, 18:56; 127. Caleb Roth, Minot, 18:56; 128. Spencer Hoskins, Bismarck Century, 18:56; 129. Leighton Steidl, Fargo Davies, 18:58; 130. Evander Long, Watford City, 19:00; 131. Micah Erickson, Bismarck Century, 19:04; 132. Oliver Dietz, WF Sheyenne, 19:07; 133. Aidon Rodakowski, Dickinson, 19:07; 134. Parker Schuster, Watford City, 19:09; 135. Connor Shaw, Minot, 19:11; 136. Ethan Erickson, Shanley, 19:14; 137. Isaac Amundson, West Fargo, 19:16; 138. Thomas Leevers, Devils Lake, 19:22; 139. Stetson Gisselbeck, WF Sheyenne, 19:33; 140. Tucker Deibert, WF Sheyenne, 19:35; 141. Brady Wohl, West Fargo, 19:38; 142. Garth Shanklin, Minot, 19:41; 143. Connor Pfennig, Valley City, 19:45; 144. Joel Thorson, Dickinson, 19:46; 145. Joe Bear, Watford City, 19:47; 146. Raine Job, Jamestown, 19:49; 147. Derek McLaren, Grand Forks Central, 19:49; 148. Noah Yahnke, West Fargo, 19:51; 149. Eric Biver, Shanley, 19:53; 150. Austin Andersen, Jamestown, 19:53.
151-79
151. Trevor Fetsch, Valley City, 19:56; 152. Curtis Sande, Grand Forks Central, 19:59; 153. Jory Lund, Watford City, 20:00; 154. Leif Lahtinen, Mandan, 20:03; 155. Ethan Henderson, Minot, 20:06; 156. Stuart Nelson, Shanley, 20:16; 157. John Biebighauser, Shanley, 20:16; 158. Brady Sivers, Fargo South, 20:23; 159. Gabriel Little Dog, Valley City, 20:30; 160. Noah Azure, Devils Lake, 20:31; 161. Owen Terras, WF Horace, 20:47; 162. Owen Rohr, WF Horace, 20:49; 163. Dehico Bocanegratovar, Watford City, 20:56; 164. Zane Bennett, Devils Lake, 20:57; 165. Gunnar Moody, Fargo South, 20:59; 166. Nate Krause, Shanley, 20:59; 167. Gavin Bjur, WF Horace, 21:03; 168. Daniel Scott, Watford City, 21:04; 169. Taydon Triepke, Devils Lake, 21:10; 170. Zach Tomlinson, Watford City, 21:18; 171. Jacob Syster, Fargo South, 21:20; 172. Malcolm Stubbe, Devils Lake, 21:24; 173. Jack Kovash, Dickinson, 21:29; 174. Jaden Schwan, Grand Forks Central, 21:33; 175. Omar Foley, Mandan, 21:40; 176. Noah Lynch, Jamestown, 21:43; 177. Grant Quam, Devils Lake, 21:58; 178. Ben Larson, Devils Lake, 22:18; 179. Isaac Wolf, Watford City, 23:32.