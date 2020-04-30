Wilke disappointed to have senior season cut short with medical school ahead

Things are soon to get serious for Sam Wilke.
The four-year track and cross country athlete at the University of Mary heads to Grand Forks in July to begin medical school at UND. Until then, gaming and good times are on the docket.
“I’m playing Mario Kart right now,” Wilke said, while playing video games. “I’m going to try and have as normal of a summer as I can. See my friends and family much as possible before I leave.”
Normal was in short supply in the last half of Wilke’s final semester at U-Mary.
Instead of finishing his senior season on the track for the Marauders, it was gone, erased by the coronavirus outbreak.
“Right away when the decision happened it was just disbelief. There were probably eight to 10 guys in my training group and we’ve been running together for seven months,” Wilke said. “It’s tough when you come to the realization I’m probably never going to run with those guys again. I don’t think I’ve quite accepted it yet. I guess I’m just a hobby jogger now.”
Wilke filled a utility role for the Marauders. In the fall, he ran cross country. When indoor and outdoor season came around, it was the 800 meters, mile and several relays.
Dennis Newell, U-Mary cross country and track and field coach, said he was equally valuable off the track.
“Sam was the heart of our culture. He always had my back,” Newell said. “He’s a great human being, so supportive and a really good leader.”
Not to mention the academic component.
“He’s brilliant. Just a super smart guy,” Newell said. “We nominated him for pretty much every academic award. He won a bunch of them.”
Wilke, who finished with a 4.0 grade point average in biology, had originally planned to be a nurse.
“I was working at a hospital and I think it was the Christmas break of my sophomore year I realized I wanted to try to do this and make the switch,” he said. “It’s worked out so far.”
Wilke is staring at four more intense years of schooling. However, he’s got the personality to pull it off, clearly.
Asked what kind of doctor he wants to be? “A good one,” he quipped.
As for pulling straight A’s while being a college athlete, the key there was, “Not a lot of sleep.”
“You have to prioritize things so that’s it’s not all about school or all about running,” he said. “You do have to get away from it so you don’t burn out,” he said.
Wilke was a standout football player in high school for the St. Mary’s Saints, but at the college level, running was more practical.
“I really liked the team aspect of football, but my love was always running,” he said. “Size-wise, I’m not the biggest. This made more sense.”
Still, even with the inherent desire to run, it doesn’t come without grueling days.
“You need the drive to compete in any sport,” Wilke said. “With (running), you just have to be OK with being out on a random dirt road for two hours on a Sunday morning.”
Wilke’s quick wit figures to serve him well as he enters the grueling road ahead. It’s his desire to serve that led him down the path of medicine.
“My dad (Matt) is a firefighter,” Sam said. “He’s in the business of helping people and that’s what I want to do too.”
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!