Wilke disappointed to have senior season cut short with medical school ahead

Things are soon to get serious for Sam Wilke.

The four-year track and cross country athlete at the University of Mary heads to Grand Forks in July to begin medical school at UND. Until then, gaming and good times are on the docket.

“I’m playing Mario Kart right now,” Wilke said, while playing video games. “I’m going to try and have as normal of a summer as I can. See my friends and family much as possible before I leave.”

Normal was in short supply in the last half of Wilke’s final semester at U-Mary.

Instead of finishing his senior season on the track for the Marauders, it was gone, erased by the coronavirus outbreak.

“Right away when the decision happened it was just disbelief. There were probably eight to 10 guys in my training group and we’ve been running together for seven months,” Wilke said. “It’s tough when you come to the realization I’m probably never going to run with those guys again. I don’t think I’ve quite accepted it yet. I guess I’m just a hobby jogger now.”

Wilke filled a utility role for the Marauders. In the fall, he ran cross country. When indoor and outdoor season came around, it was the 800 meters, mile and several relays.