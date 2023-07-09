Friday night at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan was billed as Night of the Legends, a fitting title considering the track’s most successful INEX Legends driver make it look easy in winning the featured event.

Wishek’s Donavin Wiest has been the best Legends driver in the history of the class at the Mandan dirt track. He dominated again on Friday, surviving a few cautions and cornering nearly flawlessly to capture his sixth feature win of the season and the $1,500 top prize.

Wiest started on the pole and stayed there the whole way.

“This tops them all,” Wiest said. “We had the best of the best here tonight. I just can’t believe it.”

Nationally, INEX Legends is broken down into five classes -- Pro, Semi-Pro, Young Lions, Masters and Golden Masters. On Friday, less-experienced Young Lion drivers like 13-year-old Ty Olson ran with semi-pro drivers, while Pro veterans like Wiest competed against Masters and Golden Masters. The two feature winners and top placers from the other three divisions were considered feature winners and earned $1,500 apiece.

Wiest drove his usual low line to the bank, not knowing for sure how close runner-up Austin Wiest or Preston Martin were getting.

“I couldn’t quite hear them (coming), but toward the end, instead of looking at the lap board after messing up corners 1 and 2 so bad, I knew somebody had to be coming,” Donavin said. “Luckily we were able to hold (Austin) off and it sounded like a dogfight behind me. I’m glad I was in front of it.”

Meanwhile, the Madler brothers -- Gage and older brother, Noah -- dominated the Young Lions/Semi-Pro feature. Six laps into the race, the New England drivers were running 1-2 with Gage leading the way. Despite a series of cautions from drivers well back in the pack, the Madlers held their positions until the end as Gage won his first feature in Mandan.

“We had a lot of nerves going into this race. There was a lot of competition and I knew it would be hard to beat my brother,” Gage said of his first feature win in Mandan. “We had a good battle going on.”

(Barely) teen-aged Olson was 17th but first among Young Lions.

“I knew (other Young Lions) were behind me so I figured I’d stay where I was at and not spin myself out and wreck someone else,” Olson said.

Don Hayes of Bismarck was the top-finishing Golden Masters driver.

“This is a dream come true. This is great. My goal this year was to finish on four wheels,” Hayes said.

Scott Richardson of Pelican Rapids, Minn., finished a Masters Class-best sixth in the feature to win it for the second straight year.

“This track really doesn’t suit my style, but it’s a fun track. I’ve never won $1,500. This really makes the year,” he said.

Some IMCA Modified drivers used Friday night as a tune-up for the six-night Dakota Classic Modified Tour, which started Saturday at Jamestown Speedway. Others, like feature winner Mark Dahl, planned to drive some of the tour, but not all.

“The track was beautiful. We made a couple of changes to the car and it’s been working pretty good the last few weeks,” Dahl said.

Dahl started the feature seventh, Shawn Strand eighth and Spencer Wilson 10th. Those three dueled for the top spot through most of the feature and ended up finishing 1-2-3.

Strand took the lead six laps into the race while Wilson and Dahl closed in. With eight laps left, Dahl and Strand found themselves side by side. Dahl took a low line out of turn 4 with four laps left to get the lead and kept it for his first points win since June 2.

Ricky Alvarado of Delta, Colo., finished fifth and opened the tour on Saturday with a seventh-place showing. The tour was in Minot Sunday night and continues with stops in Estevan, Saskatchewan, Monday, Williston on Tuesday, and Dickinson on Wednesday before wrapping up Thursday at Dacotah Speedway.

Mandan driver Geoff Hellman ended a frustrating run of three straight runner-up finishes with his first feature win of the year in WISSOTA Streets. Points leader Hunter Domagala’s car died on the first lap of the heat and had to be pushed to the pits. He was back for the feature but started tail end before working his way to sixth.

With his chief competitor out of the way, Hellman dueled with Kelly Hagel for several laps while chasing leader Chris Welk Jr. With five laps left, Hagel and Hellman made contact on the back stretch and Hagel spun out, leading to a caution. Hagel was determined to have caused the caution and went tail end.

“That caution helped there,” Hellman said. “I thought it could have gone either way, honestly. But I’ll take the luck, too, sometimes.”

Hellman got around Welk after the restart and went on to win.

Jamestown Hobby Stock driver Asher Williams also used a late move to pick up his first career feature win. He and Jeremy Herr went with Derrick Appert to the front on a restart with nine laps left. Then, with three laps to go, Williams took a low line out of turn 4 to take the lead and stayed out front.

“On the initial start I tried the bottom and it wasn’t quite ready yet but I kept it in the back of my mind,” Williams explained. “When the caution came out and I was back in sixth, I thought why not try it.

“I can’t believe it. Somebody’s going to have to pinch me. I’ve been running pretty good whenever I come down here but I can’t believe I got it done.”