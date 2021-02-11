Vikings adjust Reiff's contract

The Minnesota Vikings coaching staff was pleased with how left tackle Riley Reiff played last season, and the front office just rewarded him before a potential return to the negotiating table.
Reiff had a $1 million signing bonus added to his contract, a league source confirmed, to make up for money lost through playing-time incentives when Reiff was held out of the Vikings' season finale win in Detroit due to a positive COVID test. NFL Media first reported the news.
Reiff's absence dropped his season playing time to 92.6%, below the 93.75% required in his previous contract for $1 million. The team captain hadn't missed a snap prior to the Week 17 win, and he'd already earned $1 million for reaching 86% playing time.
The Vikings' good faith effort partially refills Reiff's pockets after he had accepted a $5 million pay cut before the season opener, when general manager Rick Spielman acquired defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and needed salary cap room.
Reiff, 32, is still scheduled to enter a contract year with a $5 million roster bonus due March 19, which is a deadline for the Vikings to decide on his future with the team. The recent signing bonus may be a precursor to extension talks. Before March 19, Reiff has nothing guaranteed in the $11.65 million he's scheduled to earn in 2021.
In October, during Reiff's only media availability of the season, he said he takes his playing career "hour by hour."
"My teammates, coaches. I love playing here in Minnesota," Reiff said. "Midwest, tough. I like this division. I'm grateful to be here."
Head coach Mike Zimmer, quarterback Kirk Cousins and newly-retired coordinator Gary Kubiak all praised Reiff's fourth season in Minnesota, during which he was tabbed with allowing one sack by Pro Football Focus.
"What a tremendous job he did this year," Cousins said after the Jan. 3 win in Detroit. "He wasn't able to be there [Jan. 3], but just had a great year as a ninth-year pro, was there every single day and played at a really high level."
ZIMMER CAPS STAFF
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings filled out their staff Thursday by hiring Karl Scott as defensive backs coach and Paul Guenther, a longtime colleague of head coach Mike Zimmer, as a senior defensive assistant.
Scott will make his debut in the NFL after spending the last three seasons in the same role at Alabama, where he was a part of the 2020 national championship team. He had previous stops at Texas Tech, Louisiana Tech, Southeastern Louisiana, Tusculum and Delta State.
Guenther was the defensive coordinator for the Las Vegas Raiders the last three years. He worked 13 seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals, with four years as defensive coordinator from 2014-17. He took over that role from Zimmer, who left to become head coach of the Vikings. Guenther and Zimmer overlapped with the Bengals for six seasons.
“Together, we’re all going to get the Vikings' defense back to the standard we expect,” Zimmer said in a statement distributed by the team.
The Associated Press contributed to this report