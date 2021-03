The University of Mary hosts Minot State in a non-conference match tonight at the McDowell Activity Center.

The match starts at 6 p.m. and is open to the first 100 spectators. Admittance is free. Gates open at 5.

It's the first match for the Marauders against an NCAA opponent since November, 2019.

The match also will be streamed live at www.goumary.com/coverage.

