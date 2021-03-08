University of Mary earns 29th hockey win

The University of Mary hockey team downed host Lindenwood University 5-2 Sunday morning to finish the Lindenwood Showcase in Maryland Heights, Mo., with a 2-0-1 record.

Earlier, the Marauders defeated Lindenwood 4-3 in overtime and played to a 1-1 tie with Liberty University. U-Mary, Liberty and Lindenwood entered the event ranked 1-2-3, respectively, among the nation's ACHA Division II teams.

Lindenwood went 1-2 in the Showcase and Liberty finished 0-1-1.

U-Mary broke open Sunday's game with three unanswered goals late in the third period.

With the score knotted at 2-2, Andy Huber opened the third period with a close-in goal after a pass from Zach Garrett at 13:02. Tanner Eskro followed with a rebound goal at 17:08 and Seth Cushing sealed the win with his 29th goal at 17:44.

Kyler Moore and Marshall Tschida notched U-Mary's first two goals.

A 42-29 disparity in shots on net favored U-Mary.

The Marauders, now 29-2-5-1, plays host to Minot State on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Minot is fourth in the ACHA Division I rankings.

