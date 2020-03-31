Twins not immune to anxiety during virus outbreak

The status of the 2020 season remains up in the air.

“I’ve said it many times,” St. Peter said. “I think there will be a point where baseball at all levels, the Twins, the Larks and other forms of baseball … where baseball plays a role in healing our respective communities. But in the short term, baseball doesn’t feel all that important. There are people that are in tough spots. We’re trying to do our part as an organization to try to help flatten the curve, so to speak.”

Twins players and coaches are dealing with the same uncertainties as everyone else.

“Players deal with a lot of the same exact anxieties,” St. Peter said. “They’re not immune to the mental impact. They also are in situations where they’re at home, trying to do what they can do to take care of their loved ones and make sure that their parents, their grandparents, those people in their lives that might be susceptible, are healthy. Beyond that, they’re professionals. They have a season to prepare for and they just hit the pause button.”

The Larks have a lot of the same issues in planning for their opening day, which is set for May 26 at Municipal Ballpark against the Duluth Huskies.