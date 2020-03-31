Twins not immune to anxiety during virus outbreak

The forecast for Thursday in Minneapolis calls for a high of 59 degrees and a chance of afternoon showers.
For an early-April home opener, the weather outlook would seem promising for what would have been the Twins’ 2020 home debut against the Oakland Athletics. But just like Opening Day last week in Oakland, there won’t be any baseball played on the green grass at Target Field.
“It’s surreal. It was a little bit of crazy, it’s unsettling, it’s anxiety-ridden, it’s a lot of things for a lot of reasons that go well beyond baseball,” said Dave St. Peter, the Twins’ president. “The things that are happening around the globe, across our nation and in our region -- there’s just a tremendous amount of uncertainty.”
St. Peter joined in via satellite for the Bismarck Larks’ Winter Warm Up event on Tuesday night. With the current social-distancing efforts to battle the coronavirus outbreak, the event was moved from an in-person gathering to a Facebook Live event.
“People love baseball. They want to talk baseball,” said St. Peter, a graduate of St. Mary’s Central High School and the University of North Dakota. “I think our fan base is excited for the start of the baseball season. We’ve had great weather in the Twin Cities over the last couple of days.
“The home opener would have been Thursday and there’s a lot of folks who are bummed out that they won’t have a chance to engage in that. But that will come and I think people will hold on to that hope and I think that can be powerful, be a very therapeutic tool for a community in terms of coming together around its sports teams. And when the time is right and it’s safe, that’s exactly what will happen.”
The status of the 2020 season remains up in the air.
“I’ve said it many times,” St. Peter said. “I think there will be a point where baseball at all levels, the Twins, the Larks and other forms of baseball … where baseball plays a role in healing our respective communities. But in the short term, baseball doesn’t feel all that important. There are people that are in tough spots. We’re trying to do our part as an organization to try to help flatten the curve, so to speak.”
Twins players and coaches are dealing with the same uncertainties as everyone else.
“Players deal with a lot of the same exact anxieties,” St. Peter said. “They’re not immune to the mental impact. They also are in situations where they’re at home, trying to do what they can do to take care of their loved ones and make sure that their parents, their grandparents, those people in their lives that might be susceptible, are healthy. Beyond that, they’re professionals. They have a season to prepare for and they just hit the pause button.”
The Larks have a lot of the same issues in planning for their opening day, which is set for May 26 at Municipal Ballpark against the Duluth Huskies.
“I’m so excited,” Larks general manager John Bollinger said. “We’re eight weeks away, we’ve put so much time into this and I can not wait for baseball to be here, to be outside. With everything we’ve been going through the past few weeks, to be outside together as a community and watch some baseball.”
The Larks, who sold out 97 percent of their available tickets last season, are off to a strong start to ticket sales for the upcoming fourth Northwoods League season in Bismarck.
But while they’re hoping to be ready to play on Opening Day, nothing is certain.
“Every year in everyone’s life has some challenges … but I don’t think anyone could have ever expected what Covid-19 has done,” Bollinger said. “Not only in the world of sports -- our favorite leagues and players are not playing right now, they’re at home. We think about our season and it’s eight weeks away … but there’s worry. This is bigger than sports. This is local businesses, this is family, this is our health system, these are real people. It’s uncertainty. What’s coming down the pike?”
The Larks hope to be taking the field as scheduled.
“We are absolutely planning for the best, to be there in eight weeks,” Bollinger said. “I’m hoping, best-case scenario, we’re going to be there for our community to come together, watch a baseball game with our family, finally be able to high five someone. But at the same time, we can’t be naïve in the fact that something may happen.”
The Northwoods League has been working on contingency plans for a shortened season.
“We’re closely following the federal, state and local guidelines when it comes to events,” Bollinger said. “Because at the end of the day, we want to do what’s safe and what’s best for our fans.”
There’s still time to prepare.
“Right now, we’re eight weeks out. It’s too soon to make any decisions, to get into too many what-ifs,” Bollinger said. “We are planning on the back end to take care of those things when they arise. For now, we’re optimistic, we’re hoping that in eight weeks we’re ready to go.”
The Larks announced that the team will be wearing black uniforms for the first time this summer on Thursdays. And among the celebrities joining the Larks at the ballpark will be Boxing Hall of Famer and 1984 Olympic Silver medalist Virgil Hill.
First-year coach Will Flynt takes the reins for the Larks’ fourth season in Bismarck.
“It’s a good time to look forward to something,” Bollinger said. “We have a brand new coach, Will Flynt, has a ton of experience from playing professionally to coaching at some of the highest levels. He has recruited a team that he is very pumped about.”
The lack of a college baseball season could be a bonus for the Northwoods League, which voted last week to expand rosters from 30 to 35 this season.
“While this has been a bummer for a lot of college players … they’re looking for a place to play and so we have gotten flooded with applications from players that want to play in the Northwoods League,” Bollinger said. “Will is out there, actively getting more talent. We’re getting access to players that maybe would have never been able to play this year -- seniors that would have been ineligible, some players that might have been shut down because they pitched so many innings. I think on the field we’re going to see a lot of talent.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.