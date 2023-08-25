Without encouragement from his team, Mark Dahl might not even be on the racetrack anymore.

Because of the help and encouragement of Daryn Schuler and Arlyn Fredrick, Dahl will take to Dacotah Speedway this evening with the inside track to winning his first IMCA Modifieds title since 2011.

“The guys have worked on my car and have kept me from quitting, a few years ago I was probably minutes away from not doing this anymore,” Dahl said. “They just enjoy it so much. With work and everything, it’s tough to put a serious program on, and I couldn’t do this without those guys.”

In a season where competing for a championship was something Dahl ‘fell into’, the veteran racer has just tonight’s races for Championship Night standing between him and a title.

A competitive field throughout the summer has fallen away to just three possible competitors for the title: Dahl, who leads with 336 points, Marlyn Seidler, second with 329, and Jeremy Keller, third with 326.

“Both of those guys had a little bad-luck stretch, like I said it’s better to be lucky than good,” Dahl said. “Maybe my luck runs out, but I’ve been running better towards the end of the season. Marlyn’s been lights-out all year, he’s been one of, if not the, fastest car on the track most nights, and if he hadn’t had a few bad-luck nights, he’d be way ahead of everyone else.”

Dahl’s won just one race this year, the first night of the Iron Man 100, and his trailers in the standings have won a trio each.

What’s put Dahl in pole position is consistency: Despite winning just once, he’s yet to fall outside the top ten in the feature races, and has finished in the top five eight times.

With Seidler and Keller hot on his heels, he’ll need one more finish in that range to close out this year’s Mods title.

“The consistency has saved me the last half of the season,” Dahl said. “We’ve made some tweaks to my car and I started settling into racing in it and being more competitive in races. I’ve had years where I’ve won a lot of races, but those kinds of years are over with the kind of competition there is now.

“You try and win every night, but you have to make it right in your head that it isn’t going to happen anymore.”

In a class where 50 racers have earned points this season, Dahl has appreciated being in such a competitive field.

“Marlyn and Jeremy, as well as Shawn Strand and Spencer Wilson, they can win pretty much anywhere in the country, and it’s a lot of fun racing against those guys,” Dahl said. “If you finish in front of them, you feel like you’ve done something because they’re all serious racers who can win against the best of the best anywhere in the country.”

While his passion for racing might not be what it once was, Dahl has, as racers did for him when he was coming up, started passing along his knowledge to younger racers.

Over the past few seasons, Dahl has mentored WISSOTA Street Stocks racer Dylan Herner, who currently sits 12th in that class’s standings.

“It’s been fun (working with him), we’ve been letting him learn while he goes,” Dahl said. “He could be a lot higher up in the standings if he hadn’t missed a few nights due to some family stuff. It’s been fun helping him, and I’ve helped some other guys in the past too.

“I’ll help anybody I can, and if I know something that can help someone, I’ll offer it up.”

The math for Dahl to win a title tonight is pretty simple.

“I just need to stay within six spots of Marlyn (if I finish behind him),” Dahl said. “It’s fun to be in this position.”

While Championship Night is the final points night that Dahl will be racing in this year, he does still have a few more race nights in mind before the race tracks start shutting down for the year.

“We have a new car that we’re going to be running with the guys for Oktoberfest,” Dahl said. “We want to race in that if the weather’s good. Might do Minot’s year-end deal as well and if the weather’s good we might go out to Dickinson for theirs as well, they usually have a good night.”

THREE TIGHT CLASS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Along with the IMCA Mods race coming down to tonight’s action, there are two other classes that will have competitive final races.

Derrick Appert in the Hobby Stocks and Krys Yost in the IMCA Sport Compacts have leads that could vanish with tough nights at Dacotah.

Yost’s (345 points) lead is more secure than Appert’s; his standings are more similar to the Mods, in that he would have to finish eight spots or worse behind current runner-up Alex Thompson (337) for his title to be in jeopardy.

A few tough nights in a row for Appert (1009) has his title odds in jeopardy; Bill Hultberg (1006) sits second just three points back of Appert, the smallest gap between first and second-place runners in all five classes.

Riding as the dark horse and as the lone third-place rider with a shot at making a move up the standings is Josh Roehrich, who sits 28 points back of Appert and 25 behind Hultberg with 981.

DOMAGALA, PRESTON MARTIN RIDING EASY

While their competitors have to sweat out a tough final night, the WISSOTA Street Stocks and INEX Legends titles are all but spoken for already.

Hunter Domagala is wrapping up a dominant season in WISSOTA, racking up 1,078 points and a 50-point lead on Geoff Hellman (1,028) while compiling seven wins, nine top-five finishes and 10 top-10 finishes in ten feature appearances.

In the family-filled INEX Legends races, Preston Martin is all but assured a title, having compiled 877 points behind nine feature appearances, five wins, eight top-five finishes and nine top-10 finishes.

Martin will be followed in the standings by Donavin Wiest of Wishek, who has put up 814 points, 63 behind Martin, behind three wins, seven top-five finishes and seven top-10 finishes.

Championship Night races are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Gates at Dacotah Speedway open at 6 pm.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. JOSH DUNGAN Sports Reporter Follow JOSH DUNGAN Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

false