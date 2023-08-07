When Cade Torgerson got the call to join the Larks, they did not have to twist his arm.

"Coach Will (Flynt) called me in mid-July and said they were looking for someone to come and make a couple of starts," Torgerson recalled. "It didn't take much convincing. I'd heard all about the Larks. I wanted to jump on this opportunity right away."

In a season where quality pitching performances have been few and far between, Torgerson delivered one of the best of the summer for the Larks.

The lefty from Billings, who pitches for coach Tom Hager's Jamestown Jimmies during the college season, allowed just one unearned run on four hits over 6 2/3 stellar innings in the snappy 2-hour and 27-minute contest. Torgerson struck out eight Mankato MoonDogs in a 4-1 victory as the Larks snapped a five-game losing skid in front of 1,802 fans at Municipal Ballpark.

"It feels pretty good. I'm just really happy to be here, to have this opportunity and I'm trying to make the most of it," said Torgerson, who pitched six innings on July 26, but was charged with seven earned runs. "I was really focused on being good with two strikes. In my previous outing, I was around the zone too much with two strikes. Tonight, when I got ahead in the count, I was trying to make them chase. My slider was working really well. I was able to keep them off balance. Bradlee (Preap), my catcher, called a great game."

It was a good team Torgerson shut down. The MoonDogs are 35-27 on the Northwoods League season.

"It's a big confidence booster for sure. I feel like I belong here, but you need results to prove it," Torgerson said. "Hopefully, I can take this and build on it into my next outing."

Jackson Chancey took over on the mound in the seventh and was also good for the Larks, spinning 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to earn the save.

"Jackson came in and shut it down. The defense behind me was awesome. They made all the plays," Torgerson said. "Really good night for us."

The Larks started the scoring with some extra-base thump in the bottom of the third.

Scoreless through two innings, leadoff man Benjamin Rosengard led off the bottom of the third with a home run over the left-field fence. It was the fourth long ball of the season for Bismarck’s All-Star shortstop.

Preap followed Rosengard’s homer with a double to right. One batter later, cleanup man Jack Herring doubled into right, scoring Preap for a 2-0 lead.

The Larks doubled the lead in their next at bat.

Mike Maanum opened the inning with a double. Luke Hammond was up next and reached on an infield single. After Hammond stole second, Rosengard grounded out to second to score Maanum.

Preap followed with a productive plate appearance, flying out to left field to score Hammond with the Larks’ fourth run.

Herring and Hammond had two hits each for the Larks, but Torgerson was the story.

"It's a process where you're trying to build and get better each time you're on the mound," Torgerson said. "This is a fun place to pitch. The fans are awesome. The guys on the team are great to be around, and wearing this Larks jersey is pretty cool. Yeah, I'm gonna remember this one for a while."