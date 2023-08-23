Scott Throlson has been named sports editor of The Bismarck Tribune.

It’s the second time in the job for Throlson, a University of North Dakota graduate and Sheyenne, N.D., native. Previously, Throlson was Tribune sports editor from 2014-2017 after joining the Tribune in 2013.

Since 2018, Throlson has worked for the Tribune as a sports writer and news copy desk editor.

Throlson was recognized by his peers in 2005 as the North Dakota Sportswriter of the Year.

Throlson was hired at the Jamestown Sun in 1994 and was there for 15 years, the last 10 as sports editor. Before going to Jamestown, he also worked as a sports writer at the Devils Lake Daily Journal and Wahpeton Daily News.

Throlson replaces Dave Selvig, who had been sports editor since 2017. Selvig was recently hired as sports editor at The Quad-City Times in Davenport, Iowa. Throlson hired Selvig as a sports writer at the Jamestown Sun in 1999.

“We are going to miss Dave, but we’re thrilled to have Scott take over the sports editor role,” Tribune Editor Amy Dalrymple said. “Scott has spent his career covering North Dakota sports, working countless nights and weekends to report on local teams. Our readers can continue to expect us to prioritize local sports coverage as we head into the fall sports season.”

Mike Kraft also has been hired as a sports writer at the Tribune. He started this week, joining Tribune sports writer Josh Dungan.

Kraft, a native of Rochester, New York, worked as a sports writer at the Minot Daily News from September 2012 to August 2014. Kraft also worked for the Lewiston Sun Journal in Maine from 2014-15 and the New York State Assembly Majority from 2017-19.

“Scott, Josh and Mike are knowledgeable, dedicated and hard-working sports writers committed to providing quality coverage of the area’s athletes and teams,” Selvig said. “The Tribune’s sports department is in good hands.”