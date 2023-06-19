When you’re professional life is measured in frantic eight-second intervals, it’s hard to sit around for an hour waiting to see what’s going to happen; whether you’re going to get big money or something much less lucrative.

“It definitely sucks that I didn’t do my job,” said New York cowboy Daylon Swearingen, the 2022 Professional Bull Riders world champion after watching 12 short-go riders at the Dakota Community Bank and Trust PBR Bull Riding Challenge at the Bismarck Event Center on Saturday. “But I don’t want anything bad to happen. I love seeing great bull rides and Kade made a great bull ride.”

Kade is 18-year-old Honeyville, Utah, cowboy Kade Madsen, whose 88 aboard Safety Meeting on the penultimate ride of the short-go led to a first-place split with Swearingen. Both riders scored 174.5 on two head. In four rounds, only six riders covered two head of legendary stock contractor Chad Berger's bucking bulls.

After two completed rides on Friday made him the cowboy to beat, Swearingen messed up in Saturday’s long-go and was halfway through his ride when he was thrown by Cold Shot.

“He kind of beat me out of there and I couldn’t get my feet back down to where I needed them to be, and he got me," Swearingen said.

As the seventh of 40 riders, and with a posted score of 174.5 points, he knew he wasn’t likely headed for the short-go, meaning he was going to sit and wait … and wait … and wait.

Australian cowboy Brady Fielder put up an 86 on Puckered Up for a 172 total but was scoreless on a reride in the short-go. Brazilian Alex Cerqueria netted an 85.5 on Sky Harbor to go with an 86 on Melanie’s Dream in the long-go for a 171.5.

It wasn’t until Madsen -- who made it to Friday’s first go-round with 10 minutes to spare and was the first rider out of the chutes -- came along that Swearingen had company at the top.

“Last night we rolled in here late and I was the first guy out and I had to get ready in the car,” Madsen said. “I didn’t do my job. I was a little drained and got bucked off pretty quick. Tonight I drew a good bull (Sneaky Situation) in the first round and it all worked out.”

His 86 on that ride got him in position and he drafted Safety Meeting for the short-go. If the young Madsen is at all intimidated by the competition, he isn’t letting on. Bismarck is his second straight win, coming on the heels of Deadwood, S.D., one week ago.

“Last week was my first King of the North and I rode all three and ended up winning it,” Madsen said. “I knew I had the potential and when that happened it was an eye-opener. It was like I belong here. I’m just as good as these guys.”

It was the fourth Challenger Series event this season for Swearingen, who is just getting back in form following groin surgery. He recently won in London, Ontario, Canada, and Kalispell, Mont., and finished fourth in Deadwood, S.D.

Of the 40 outs in Friday’s long-go and 12 more in the short-go, Swearingen and current Challenger Series points leader Alan de Souza were the only two riders to cover two head on opening night. It was the same on Saturday as Madsen and Cerqueira were the only riders completing two outs.

Injuries took a toll on Saturday as Keyshawn Whitehorse had the best score Friday with an 86.5 on Mr. Winston in the long-go but lasted just 4.27 seconds on Reba McEntire’s The Hammer in the short-go. He landed on his head after being thrown and said Saturday he had to “listen to his body” and skip Saturday.

Gage Gay also wasn’t able to ride the final round after a rough dismount in the long-go and Chase Outlaw was taken to a hospital after being kicked in the head following his buck-off.

Mandan cowboy Weston Hartman rode Agent 99 to 82 points and a trip to Saturday’s short-go.

“With a spinner into your hand like that and you’re riding good, it’s an advantage,” said Hartman, who got his first PBR win this year in Fort Worth, Texas. “It felt good. If I could have hand-picked one I would have drawn that one. I got lucky today.”

The Challenger Tour is held in conjunction with the PBR Team Series. Some riders, like Swearingen and de Souza, are already on protected team rosters, while most riders are trying to impress teams enough to add them to their squads.

In addition, the Bismarck show is part of Chad Berger’s King of the North tour, which pays $100,000 to the series champion and $25,000 to the runner-up.