Racing in the sport compact class isn't about the money.

Current points leader at Dacotah Speedway Krys Yost of Balfour knows it, but in his first full competitive season, he's enjoying driving his car all the same.

"It's not a high-pay class, so I can drive something like an hour and a half one way to maybe win $100," Yost said. "We're not doing it for the money, that's for sure, we're doing it for the love of the sport because it's a little tough to justify the cost."

Yost's love of the sport comes from his family. He came up in the car racing business out in California.

"My grandfather raced and my cousins and others raced, and they had about 10-12 trophies out there," Yost said. "I've been involved since the early 2000s."

To Yost's chagrin, the interest has yet to filter down to the younger generations.

"I tried to get my 15-year-old into a car, but he doesn't show much interest in it," Yost said. "He might want to try when he gets older, but not right now. The younger kids don't show interest either, which is a shame because driving is good for sportsmanship and teaches you some skills."

Yost is running a full schedule for the first time in Mandan, and the car he's using to do it is a special one for him.

"The car I'm using is the second car I've built, but the first compact I've built from scratch," he said. "Last year was a tough time for me, I lost my father and that was a push for me. I wanted to finish the car we were building, so it's been personal on that note."

While he's currently running in sport compacts, Yost has experience in other classes.

"I've run hobby stock and pure stock in Underwood, some rear-wheel drive cars," he said. "There have been some nice nights here and there throughout the years."

Off the track, Yost spends plenty of time working on and helping other racers build their cars.

"I've done some modifications to cars, I'm working on putting together a new car for a driver coming out to Mandan for the Governor's Cup, but yeah I'm putting in a lot of time on other cars, helping with engines," Yost said. "Every time I turn around there's something we can do to help each other out, so we all do what we can."

Unlike in other classes, where modifications between tracks can be crucial for wins, a sport compact race doesn't change much from track to track, unless weather is involved in changing the conditions.

"One of the perks of these cars is that when you have the car set up, you just have to run a quick check on the car to make sure everything's working well," Yost said. "We'll maybe change a tire or change our tire pressure a little to get our cars to handle on the track better, but when the car is running it's pretty minor stuff from there.

"I have to change my driving style a little depending on the course, but the car is pretty good for wherever I'm driving."

Having finished in the top five in all six features he's run in, including four wins, it's been a strong start to Yost's career as a full-season racer.

Yost and Bismarck's Alex Thompson have a commanding lead in the sport compact standings field. Thompson sits six points back of Yost (203-197) and nobody else is within 70 points of the leader.

"We got to know each other better last year after having known each other a little for a few years," Yost said. "He got a clean start in a new car this year, but he's had a good run. He always makes a run towards the top, and I'm always keeping an eye out for him.

"We congratulate each other every race, we don't have any hard feelings, and if anybody struggles, we try and help out and figure out problems."

Despite the pair's dominance, sport compact driving is a field based on camaraderie, with it being such a compact and money-light class to run in.

"I've been working with everybody else in the class that I can to try and make it competitive," Yost said. "That's made it a lot more fun. We all work together, try to help each other. It's something that's fun about this class, the camaraderie and the communication we have between races, we really feel we're not all out for ourselves."

This weekend's Governor's Cup is a two-night feature. There is hope that cooler temperatures are on the way, but there could be plenty of sweat shed in a season that has generally featured pleasant temperatures and plenty of washouts.

"We've had a few rainouts in Mandan, which is a bummer, but you have to expect those kinds of nights," Yost said. "July's been good so far, but this weekend is looking like a bit of a hot one."

Yost raced in the Governor's Cup for the first time last year, when he finished fifth in the lone heat before ascending to a runner-up finish behind, who else, Thompson.

"I missed the first night last year so I want to get both nights in this year," Yost said. "There aren't a lot of bigger events in the compact class, and with the fair going on, there's not much racing going on elsewhere, so it's usually a good race.

"I finished second last year, my car ran well and it was a fun overall event and everybody was a good sport."

Yost has some practical goals for this weekend, along with the rest of the season.

"I'm hoping to hold the lead in Mandan and get a championship there (in the Governor's Cup)," he said. "I'd love to get a championship away from Alex in Minot, because he's hard to beat up there. We don't have a lot of nights left and I'd love to take the title from him."