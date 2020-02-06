Spang scores top score, and check, at Xtreme Bulls

Ethan Lesiak of Clarks, Neb., turned in an 80 early in the first round to set the pace.

“I didn’t expect him to be right right there. He’s usually out one or two then comes around,” Lesiak said. “You don’t have time to think about it. It’s all muscle memory and what you trained to do.”

Clayton Joe Applehans of Colby, Kan., overtook Lesiak with an 84 on the bull Hank Voight in the first section. The bull threw Applehans a change-up right out of the chute when he immediately went into a right-hand spin.

“He was really a good bull. He was kind of heavy and he leapt out there and pulled me to my fingertips,” Applehans said. “I couldn’t ask for a better bull to get on.”

Applehans said he had never seen the bull before so he adjusted on the fly.

“I’m happy with that (84).”

Applehans, who recently placed in an Xtreme event in Park City, Kan., finished the eight seconds on his feet.

Thursday’s event also featured Ranch Bronc Riding, a throwback to the old cowboys days on the frontier. Riders are on untrained horses and are allowed to ride one and or two, as long as they cover eight seconds.