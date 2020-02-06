Spang scores top score, and check, at Xtreme Bulls

Cleve Spang earned almost $4,000 for eight seconds worth of work on Thursday. But it’s safe to say he earned every cent of it.
The Billings, Mont., cowboy scored 88 point aboard the bull Livin’ Free to take home the top prize in the PRCA Xtreme Bulls event at the Bismarck Event Center. The night kicked off three nights of rodeo, including the full PRCA rodeo tonight and Saturday.
Thursday was dedicated to bull riding. Money paid out in the event count toward PRCA world bull riding standings.
Spang’s score was initially announced at 86, which was eclipsed by Creek Young’s 87 immediately after. But the score was later upped to 88, giving Spang the top prize of $3,948.
“I hadn’t been on since October at the Indian National Finals. I took time off to reevaluate and look at what I did right,” Spang said. “I came back here and it looks like I did something right.”
Livin’ Free roared out of the chute and spun, then staggered and sprang back up and into a spin. Spang never wavered.
“I didn’t know a dang thing about that bull,” Spang said. “It’s just jump for jump, you just get to the front on every jump.”
Spang will be back Friday for the regular rodeo performance then head to Rapid City for the Stock Show Rodeo.
Ethan Lesiak of Clarks, Neb., turned in an 80 early in the first round to set the pace.
“I didn’t expect him to be right right there. He’s usually out one or two then comes around,” Lesiak said. “You don’t have time to think about it. It’s all muscle memory and what you trained to do.”
Clayton Joe Applehans of Colby, Kan., overtook Lesiak with an 84 on the bull Hank Voight in the first section. The bull threw Applehans a change-up right out of the chute when he immediately went into a right-hand spin.
“He was really a good bull. He was kind of heavy and he leapt out there and pulled me to my fingertips,” Applehans said. “I couldn’t ask for a better bull to get on.”
Applehans said he had never seen the bull before so he adjusted on the fly.
“I’m happy with that (84).”
Applehans, who recently placed in an Xtreme event in Park City, Kan., finished the eight seconds on his feet.
Thursday’s event also featured Ranch Bronc Riding, a throwback to the old cowboys days on the frontier. Riders are on untrained horses and are allowed to ride one and or two, as long as they cover eight seconds.
Ranch Bronc Riding Specialist Wes Aragon of LaGrande, Wyo., took first.
“I work on a ranch back in Wyoming and just do this,” Aragon said. “She had a little bit more power than I was anticipating.
“You just go back to your fundamentals. It’s its own little sport from the old days. It’s back to that original western heritage.”
Jake Frazier of White Horse, S.D., finished third but had the most fun, smiling through his ride and encouraging his horse to buck on after eight seconds.
“I was just waiting for the pick-up men to pick me up,” Frazier said. “There was enough time to get in time with him and have a good time.”