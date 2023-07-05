This could be the last week of Jake Simons' amateur career.

Either way, it's a win-win for the Larks.

Simons, hitting .375 after a 2-for-3 game performance in Wednesday's 8-4 over Minot, might get drafted this weekend. If he does, that's a feather in the cap for the Bismarck team. If not, he'll return for the rest of the summer and keep knocking the cover off it.

Simons will return home to California for the draft to be with his family and wait it out.

"It's hard to say. I have hopes, I guess I'd say, but we'll see. It's kind of out of my hands," Simons said. "If it doesn't happen, then I'll be back here. It's been really fun here playing with these guys."

The Larks improved to 2-0 in the second half of the Northwoods League season with a second straight win over Minot. Simons, Jack Herring and Jackson Beaman each had three hits.

Simons broke out big time in his junior season at Cal State Northridge. The muscularly built, 5-9 outfielder clubbed 15 home runs, hit .356 and also stole 11 bases. He's continued that in Bismarck. He doesn't have enough at bats to qualify among the league leaders, but if he did, he'd rank No. 1 in batting by some distance.

"I've really enjoyed it. Great atmosphere here with our fans. My host family is awesome and it's a really good league," Simons said. "We play a lot of games, and if you're going to play baseball, that's what you want."

Two summers ago, Simons played for the Kokomo Jackrabbits. He got hooked up with the Larks last fall before his breakout junior season.

"I try to come out and play hard every day. Try to be consistent and stick with the process. If you do that, everything seems to work out OK," Simons said. "You have ups and downs, that's baseball, but I try not to be so focused on the results. Obviously you want to do well for your team and individually, but it's more process-driven than how things look statistically."

The Larks jumped on Legacy High grad and University of Mary pitcher Paxton Miller for five runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Benjamin Rosengard, Nick Oakley and Simons loaded the bases with three straight singles. Rosengard scored on a wild pitch, Oakley on a ground out by Jack Herring and Simons on a sac fly by Brock Kleszcz.

Jackson Beaman followed with a two-out triple and scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-0. Later, Bradlee Preap, the ninth batter in the inning, singled home Luc Stuka, who had walked.

Their lead cut to 5-3, the Larks scored two in the fourth. Herring singled in Preap to make it 6-3. Later, Rosengard raced in on a passed ball, restoring the four-run lead.

The Larks pushed the lead to 8-3 on a RBI double by Herring in the bottom of the second.

Brooks Byers pitched the first six innings to get the win for the Larks, who host La Crosse tonight at 6:35 p.m. Bismarck has been steady offensively all season, ranking third in the league in runs. Simons certainly has played his part.

"We have a lot of talented guys here. I've enjoyed hanging out with everybody, getting to know them," Simons said. "It's been awesome."